Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourmanspublic domainpaintingsbagphotoantiqueShaker Man's Collar (c. 1936) by Elizabeth MoutalOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 874 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2984 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseShaker Silk Kerchief (1936) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070888/shaker-silk-kerchief-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498650/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaker Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070802/shaker-bonnet-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601182/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Woman's Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070921/shaker-womans-bonnet-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseGerman language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403682/german-language-book-cover-templateView licenseWooden "Mercury" Figure (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072667/wooden-mercury-figure-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601164/flea-market-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Tow or Garden Sheet (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062831/shaker-tow-garden-sheet-19351942-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseShaker Rug Material (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070879/shaker-rug-material-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseTote bag editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10498157/tote-bag-editable-mockupView licenseShaker Textile (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070904/shaker-textile-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrail Board (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072174/trail-board-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601189/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman's Costume (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072625/womans-costume-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licensePeople at park editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596557/people-park-editable-design-community-remixView licenseShaker Man's Handkerchief (c. 1936) by George Constantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070860/shaker-mans-handkerchief-c-1936-george-constantineFree Image from public domain licenseShopping guide blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598032/shopping-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFigurehead: "C. Perry" (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079875/figurehead-c-perry-c-1938-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseBig sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681501/big-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKnitted Glove (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066778/knitted-glove-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066432/hooked-rug-c-1936-elizabeth-valentineFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseEmbroidery (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065908/embroidery-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Kerchief (c. 1936) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070850/shaker-kerchief-c-1936-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseBig sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598063/big-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Rug (c. 1936) by Alice Stearnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070877/shaker-rug-c-1936-alice-stearnsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWoven Covering for Chair Seat (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063968/woven-covering-for-chair-seat-19351942-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Garden Figure (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078289/wooden-garden-figure-c-1937-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead from "Indian Princess" (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074776/figurehead-from-indian-princess-c-1937-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Case for Knitting Needles (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069624/shaker-case-for-knitting-needles-19351942-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license