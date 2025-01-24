rawpixel
Shaker Mushroom Rocker (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Shaker Child's Rocker (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Shaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Shaker Desk (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Relax Instagram post template
Shaker School Desk (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Shaker Table (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Photo of Nordic Kitchen Lamb, editable design element set
Shaker Kitchen Table (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Photo of Nordic Kitchen Lamb, editable design element set
Shaker Stand (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Editable blue object element design set
Shaker Chair Finials and Ball & Socket Foot (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Editable watercolor autumn design element set
Shaker Wash Stand (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
Shaker Chest (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Shaker Tailor's Work Bench (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
watercolor food set, editable design element
Shaker Clock Hanger (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Aesthetic living room interior remix
Shaker Side Chair (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Vacation package Instagram post template
Hitchcock Rocker (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynn
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
Shaker Rocking Chair (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
Windsor Chair (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Cartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Stencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Beach party Instagram post template
Stencil Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
watercolor food ingredient set, editable design element
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
