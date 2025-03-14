Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingscoffee tabledeskShaker Small Table (c. 1936) by Alfred H SmithOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 645 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2130 x 3965 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081479/shaker-table-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseShaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081486/shaker-table-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaker Drop-leaf Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070832/shaker-drop-leaf-table-c-1936-howard-weldFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseTable (1937) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077568/table-1937-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Desk (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081436/shaker-desk-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licenseShaker Desk (c. 1953) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088898/shaker-desk-c-1953-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture price list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaker Kitchen Piece with Tray (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070858/shaker-kitchen-piece-with-tray-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseVintage interior design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseShaker Cot (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076959/shaker-cot-c-1937-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930977/boost-productivity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Cabinet with Drawers (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070801/shaker-cabinet-with-drawers-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseStudy vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10415615/study-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDesk (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065452/desk-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443346/boost-productivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseButterfly Table (c. 1936) by Lawrence Fosterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064445/butterfly-table-c-1936-lawrence-fosterFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957326/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTea Table (c. 1936) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072090/tea-table-c-1936-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931070/boost-productivity-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCard Table (c. 1936) by Florence Nealhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064626/card-table-c-1936-florence-nealFree Image from public domain licensePre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21111878/pre-orders-open-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCard Table (c. 1936) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064630/card-table-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979560/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseShaker Oval Box (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070867/shaker-oval-box-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979565/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseCard Table (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064624/card-table-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseNew post Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492442/new-post-instagram-post-templateView licenseShaker Dining Table (c. 1937) by Winslow Richhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076975/shaker-dining-table-c-1937-winslow-richFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979507/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseTip Table (Hutch) (c. 1936) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072131/tip-table-hutch-c-1936-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981438/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseBake Room Table (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064175/bake-room-table-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979654/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseDining Room Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065471/dining-room-table-c-1936-howard-weldFree Image from public domain license