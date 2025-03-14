rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Small Table (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingscoffee tabledesk
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081479/shaker-table-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Shaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081486/shaker-table-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shaker Drop-leaf Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
Shaker Drop-leaf Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070832/shaker-drop-leaf-table-c-1936-howard-weldFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Table (1937) by Alfred H Smith
Table (1937) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077568/table-1937-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Desk (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Desk (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081436/shaker-desk-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Shaker Desk (c. 1953) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Desk (c. 1953) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088898/shaker-desk-c-1953-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shaker Kitchen Piece with Tray (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Kitchen Piece with Tray (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070858/shaker-kitchen-piece-with-tray-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Shaker Cot (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Cot (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076959/shaker-cot-c-1937-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity blog banner template, editable text
Boost productivity blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930977/boost-productivity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Cabinet with Drawers (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Cabinet with Drawers (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070801/shaker-cabinet-with-drawers-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Study vlog Instagram post template, editable text
Study vlog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10415615/study-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Desk (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Desk (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065452/desk-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity Instagram post template, editable text
Boost productivity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443346/boost-productivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Butterfly Table (c. 1936) by Lawrence Foster
Butterfly Table (c. 1936) by Lawrence Foster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064445/butterfly-table-c-1936-lawrence-fosterFree Image from public domain license
Cleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable text
Cleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957326/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tea Table (c. 1936) by Bernard Krieger
Tea Table (c. 1936) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072090/tea-table-c-1936-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity Instagram story template, editable text
Boost productivity Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931070/boost-productivity-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Card Table (c. 1936) by Florence Neal
Card Table (c. 1936) by Florence Neal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064626/card-table-c-1936-florence-nealFree Image from public domain license
Pre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and design
Pre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21111878/pre-orders-open-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Card Table (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
Card Table (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064630/card-table-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979560/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Shaker Oval Box (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Oval Box (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070867/shaker-oval-box-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979565/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Card Table (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Card Table (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064624/card-table-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
New post Instagram post template
New post Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492442/new-post-instagram-post-templateView license
Shaker Dining Table (c. 1937) by Winslow Rich
Shaker Dining Table (c. 1937) by Winslow Rich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076975/shaker-dining-table-c-1937-winslow-richFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979507/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Tip Table (Hutch) (c. 1936) by Nicholas Gorid
Tip Table (Hutch) (c. 1936) by Nicholas Gorid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072131/tip-table-hutch-c-1936-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981438/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Bake Room Table (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Bake Room Table (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064175/bake-room-table-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979654/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Dining Room Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
Dining Room Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065471/dining-room-table-c-1936-howard-weldFree Image from public domain license