Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsgiraffeShaker Stand (c. 1936) by Ray HoldenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 850 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2903 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Wash Stand (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070922/shaker-wash-stand-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596926/thanksgiving-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Kitchen Table (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070851/shaker-kitchen-table-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597688/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Table (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070893/shaker-table-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic wildlife background, drawing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694570/aesthetic-wildlife-background-drawing-designView licenseShaker School Desk (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070876/shaker-school-desk-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn plan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598289/autumn-plan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTripod Table (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072193/tripod-table-c-1936-zaidenbergFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife globe background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12698440/wildlife-globe-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaker Desk (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070834/shaker-desk-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseHello December Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597196/hello-december-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll Furniture - Table (c. 1937) by Ellen Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074455/doll-furniture-table-c-1937-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseWild cheetah background, cute animal nature illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682532/wild-cheetah-background-cute-animal-nature-illustrationView licenseShaker Tailor's Work Bench (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070896/shaker-tailors-work-bench-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseLittle tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544252/little-tiger-the-wild-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCandle Table (c. 1940) by David S De Vaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085514/candle-table-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain licenseLittle tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544144/little-tiger-the-wild-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseShaker Small Table (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070890/shaker-small-table-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseWinter snow festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597721/winter-snow-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070818/shaker-chest-drawers-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic wildlife background, drawing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694583/aesthetic-wildlife-background-drawing-designView licenseShaker Mushroom Rocker (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070866/shaker-mushroom-rocker-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseShaker Drop-leaf Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070832/shaker-drop-leaf-table-c-1936-howard-weldFree Image from public domain licenseBakery shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597201/bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Child's Rocker (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070815/shaker-childs-rocker-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseBakery shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597202/bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTable Pedestal (c. 1940) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086932/table-pedestal-c-1940-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseGolf courses poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027414/golf-courses-poster-templateView licenseShaker Chest (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070819/shaker-chest-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas countdown Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597195/christmas-countdown-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Clock Hanger (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070817/shaker-clock-hanger-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife globe rainbow, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12751155/wildlife-globe-rainbow-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTripod Stand (1935/1942) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069839/tripod-stand-19351942-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseWild cheetah background, cute animal nature illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693443/wild-cheetah-background-cute-animal-nature-illustrationView licenseButterfly Table (c. 1936) by Lawrence Fosterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064445/butterfly-table-c-1936-lawrence-fosterFree Image from public domain licensePrivate golf course poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027289/private-golf-course-poster-templateView licenseShaker Table (c. 1936) by Victor F Muollohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070902/shaker-table-c-1936-victor-muolloFree Image from public domain license