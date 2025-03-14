rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Stand (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Save
Edit Image
animalartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsgiraffe
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Wash Stand (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Wash Stand (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070922/shaker-wash-stand-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving dinner Instagram post template, editable text
Thanksgiving dinner Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596926/thanksgiving-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Kitchen Table (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Kitchen Table (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070851/shaker-kitchen-table-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597688/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Table (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Table (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070893/shaker-table-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic wildlife background, drawing design
Aesthetic wildlife background, drawing design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694570/aesthetic-wildlife-background-drawing-designView license
Shaker School Desk (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker School Desk (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070876/shaker-school-desk-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Autumn plan Instagram post template, editable text
Autumn plan Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598289/autumn-plan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tripod Table (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberg
Tripod Table (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072193/tripod-table-c-1936-zaidenbergFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife globe background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wildlife globe background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12698440/wildlife-globe-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shaker Desk (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Desk (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070834/shaker-desk-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Hello December Instagram post template, editable text
Hello December Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597196/hello-december-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll Furniture - Table (c. 1937) by Ellen Duncan
Doll Furniture - Table (c. 1937) by Ellen Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074455/doll-furniture-table-c-1937-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Wild cheetah background, cute animal nature illustration
Wild cheetah background, cute animal nature illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682532/wild-cheetah-background-cute-animal-nature-illustrationView license
Shaker Tailor's Work Bench (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Tailor's Work Bench (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070896/shaker-tailors-work-bench-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Little tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544252/little-tiger-the-wild-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Candle Table (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
Candle Table (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085514/candle-table-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Little tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544144/little-tiger-the-wild-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Shaker Small Table (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Small Table (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070890/shaker-small-table-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Winter snow festival Instagram post template, editable text
Winter snow festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597721/winter-snow-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070818/shaker-chest-drawers-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic wildlife background, drawing design
Aesthetic wildlife background, drawing design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694583/aesthetic-wildlife-background-drawing-designView license
Shaker Mushroom Rocker (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Mushroom Rocker (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070866/shaker-mushroom-rocker-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Shaker Drop-leaf Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
Shaker Drop-leaf Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070832/shaker-drop-leaf-table-c-1936-howard-weldFree Image from public domain license
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597201/bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Child's Rocker (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Child's Rocker (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070815/shaker-childs-rocker-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597202/bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Table Pedestal (c. 1940) by Bernard Krieger
Table Pedestal (c. 1940) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086932/table-pedestal-c-1940-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Golf courses poster template
Golf courses poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027414/golf-courses-poster-templateView license
Shaker Chest (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Chest (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070819/shaker-chest-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Christmas countdown Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas countdown Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597195/christmas-countdown-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Clock Hanger (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Clock Hanger (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070817/shaker-clock-hanger-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife globe rainbow, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wildlife globe rainbow, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12751155/wildlife-globe-rainbow-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tripod Stand (1935/1942) by Lorenz Rothkranz
Tripod Stand (1935/1942) by Lorenz Rothkranz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069839/tripod-stand-19351942-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain license
Wild cheetah background, cute animal nature illustration
Wild cheetah background, cute animal nature illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693443/wild-cheetah-background-cute-animal-nature-illustrationView license
Butterfly Table (c. 1936) by Lawrence Foster
Butterfly Table (c. 1936) by Lawrence Foster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064445/butterfly-table-c-1936-lawrence-fosterFree Image from public domain license
Private golf course poster template
Private golf course poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027289/private-golf-course-poster-templateView license
Shaker Table (c. 1936) by Victor F Muollo
Shaker Table (c. 1936) by Victor F Muollo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070902/shaker-table-c-1936-victor-muolloFree Image from public domain license