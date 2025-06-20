rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Table (c. 1936) by Victor F Muollo
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartwatercolorfurniturepublic domaintablepaintings
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shaker Three Slat Titlting Chair (c. 1936) by Victor F Muollo
Shaker Three Slat Titlting Chair (c. 1936) by Victor F Muollo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070910/shaker-three-slat-titlting-chair-c-1936-victor-muolloFree Image from public domain license
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Flag Pole Finial (1935/1942) by Victor F Muollo
Flag Pole Finial (1935/1942) by Victor F Muollo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060572/flag-pole-finial-19351942-victor-muolloFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
American Chair with Turkey Work (1936) by Victor F Muollo
American Chair with Turkey Work (1936) by Victor F Muollo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064052/american-chair-with-turkey-work-1936-victor-muolloFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Pa. German Three Carved and Painted Birds (c. 1937) by Victor F Muollo
Pa. German Three Carved and Painted Birds (c. 1937) by Victor F Muollo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076187/pa-german-three-carved-and-painted-birds-c-1937-victor-muolloFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Tilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
Tilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072117/tilt-top-table-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license
Bird watching Instagram post template, editable text
Bird watching Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597646/bird-watching-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Drop-leaf Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
Shaker Drop-leaf Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070832/shaker-drop-leaf-table-c-1936-howard-weldFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital painting
Beautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045076/beautiful-garden-landscape-background-tea-table-digital-paintingView license
Card Table (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
Card Table (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064630/card-table-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Card Table (c. 1936) by Florence Neal
Card Table (c. 1936) by Florence Neal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064626/card-table-c-1936-florence-nealFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Shaker Small Table (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Small Table (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070890/shaker-small-table-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Console Table (c. 1936) by Nicholas Gorid
Console Table (c. 1936) by Nicholas Gorid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065202/console-table-c-1936-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license
World wildlife day Instagram post template, editable text
World wildlife day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596950/world-wildlife-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tea Table (c. 1936) by Bernard Krieger
Tea Table (c. 1936) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072090/tea-table-c-1936-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView license
Shaker Looking Glass and Rack (1935/1942) by Victor F Muollo
Shaker Looking Glass and Rack (1935/1942) by Victor F Muollo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062793/shaker-looking-glass-and-rack-19351942-victor-muolloFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079040/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079027/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070078/coverlet-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Card Table (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Card Table (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064632/card-table-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Towel Rack (c. 1936) by Anne Ger
Shaker Towel Rack (c. 1936) by Anne Ger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070915/shaker-towel-rack-c-1936-anne-gerFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Elmer Weise
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072514/weather-vane-c-1936-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Stand (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Stand (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070892/shaker-stand-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Woodcarving (c. 1938) by Victor F Muollo
Woodcarving (c. 1938) by Victor F Muollo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082347/woodcarving-c-1938-victor-muolloFree Image from public domain license