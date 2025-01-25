rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Textile (c. 1936) by Helen E Gilman
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainblackboardpaintingsphotorugtextile
Editable flyer mockup design
Editable flyer mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10805977/editable-flyer-mockup-designView license
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1936) by Helen E Gilman
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1936) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070850/shaker-kerchief-c-1936-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602508/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Shaker Silk Kerchief (1935/1942) by Helen E Gilman
Shaker Silk Kerchief (1935/1942) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062828/shaker-silk-kerchief-19351942-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602476/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Shaker Glove (c. 1936) by Helen E Gilman
Shaker Glove (c. 1936) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070829/shaker-glove-c-1936-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602515/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Valance (section) (c. 1936) by Helen E Gilman
Valance (section) (c. 1936) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072263/valance-section-c-1936-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilman
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074174/crewel-embroidery-c-1937-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564381/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Shaker Case for Knitting Needles (1935/1942) by Helen E Gilman
Shaker Case for Knitting Needles (1935/1942) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069628/shaker-case-for-knitting-needles-19351942-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564385/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Shaker Rug (Detail) (c. 1936) by Lucille Gilchrist
Shaker Rug (Detail) (c. 1936) by Lucille Gilchrist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070878/shaker-rug-detail-c-1936-lucille-gilchristFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564338/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1939) by Helen E Gilman
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1939) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083228/crewel-embroidery-c-1939-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564361/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Section of Bed Curtain (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilman
Section of Bed Curtain (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076917/section-bed-curtain-c-1937-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602175/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Shaker Textile (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Shaker Textile (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070904/shaker-textile-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Calico (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
Calico (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064496/calico-c-1936-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065865/embroidered-coverlet-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Pink star black background, editable design
Pink star black background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207850/pink-star-black-background-editable-designView license
Bedspread (c. 1936) by E Boyd
Bedspread (c. 1936) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064267/bedspread-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shaker Rug (c. 1936) by Alice Stearns
Shaker Rug (c. 1936) by Alice Stearns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070877/shaker-rug-c-1936-alice-stearnsFree Image from public domain license
Floral paper roll mockup, editable stationery design
Floral paper roll mockup, editable stationery design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493724/floral-paper-roll-mockup-editable-stationery-designView license
Crewel Bed Hanging (c. 1938) by Helen E Gilman
Crewel Bed Hanging (c. 1938) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079474/crewel-bed-hanging-c-1938-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Pink star paper desktop wallpaper, editable design
Pink star paper desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208010/pink-star-paper-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Shirred Rug (c. 1936) by Elbert S Mowery
Shirred Rug (c. 1936) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070962/shirred-rug-c-1936-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Pink star black paper background, editable design
Pink star black paper background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207863/pink-star-black-paper-background-editable-designView license
Shaker Dress Material (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Shaker Dress Material (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070833/shaker-dress-material-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by Vincent Burzy
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by Vincent Burzy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072401/wall-paper-c-1936-vincent-burzyFree Image from public domain license
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView license
Sp. Col. Chest (c. 1936) by E Boyd
Sp. Col. Chest (c. 1936) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071743/sp-col-chest-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain license
Fabric sample editable mockup element
Fabric sample editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565222/fabric-sample-editable-mockup-elementView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064100/applique-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license