rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Woman's Cloak (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Save
Edit Image
objectcloak womanartwatercolourpublic domainclothingwomanspaintings
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Shaker Man's Coat (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Shaker Man's Coat (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070846/shaker-mans-coat-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Figurehead (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Figurehead (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065951/figurehead-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's woman png, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's woman png, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581121/george-barbiers-woman-png-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tradesman's Sign: Chinese Man (c. 1939) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Tradesman's Sign: Chinese Man (c. 1939) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084981/tradesmans-sign-chinese-man-c-1939-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Walking shoes Instagram post template, editable text
Walking shoes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894101/walking-shoes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Dress Material (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Shaker Dress Material (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070833/shaker-dress-material-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Wizard casting spell fantasy remix, editable design
Wizard casting spell fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672498/wizard-casting-spell-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Figurehead (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065939/figurehead-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Figurehead "Marie" (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Figurehead "Marie" (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074774/figurehead-marie-c-1937-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Shoes sale Instagram post template, editable text
Shoes sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894100/shoes-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Carved Wood Figure - "Flying Mercury" (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Carved Wood Figure - "Flying Mercury" (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064661/carved-wood-figure-flying-mercury-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Sled (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Child's Sled (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073727/childs-sled-c-1937-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehad: "Solomon Piper" (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Figurehad: "Solomon Piper" (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065931/figurehad-solomon-piper-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Man's Apron (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Man's Apron (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069329/mans-apron-19351942-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
The Navigator (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
The Navigator (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061353/the-navigator-19351942-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Figurehead: "The Highlander" (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Figurehead: "The Highlander" (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074757/figurehead-the-highlander-c-1937-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Kerchief (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Shaker Kerchief (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062773/shaker-kerchief-19351942-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740250/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woven Covering for Chair Back (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Woven Covering for Chair Back (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063967/woven-covering-for-chair-back-19351942-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Shaker Cape (c. 1936) by Francis Bruner
Shaker Cape (c. 1936) by Francis Bruner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070799/shaker-cape-c-1936-francis-brunerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Knitted Rug (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Knitted Rug (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061125/knitted-rug-19351942-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Fish Woodcarving (probably 1938) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Fish Woodcarving (probably 1938) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079937/fish-woodcarving-probably-1938-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065504/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Woman's Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Shaker Woman's Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070921/shaker-womans-bonnet-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Dolman (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
Dolman (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065574/dolman-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license