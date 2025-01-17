Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingscoffee tableShaker Wash Stand (c. 1936) by Ray HoldenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 932 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3180 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Stand (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070892/shaker-stand-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseBlissful home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView licenseShaker Kitchen Table (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070851/shaker-kitchen-table-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaker Desk (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070834/shaker-desk-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaker Table (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070893/shaker-table-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaker School Desk (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070876/shaker-school-desk-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaker Tailor's Work Bench (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070896/shaker-tailors-work-bench-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseShaker Chest (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070819/shaker-chest-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseShaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070818/shaker-chest-drawers-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909619/living-room-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseShaker Drop-leaf Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070832/shaker-drop-leaf-table-c-1936-howard-weldFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTea Table (c. 1936) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072090/tea-table-c-1936-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseShaker Mushroom Rocker (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070866/shaker-mushroom-rocker-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licenseShaker Clock Hanger (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070817/shaker-clock-hanger-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic modern dining room, home interior photo, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680656/aesthetic-modern-dining-room-home-interior-photo-editable-remixView licenseBishop Hill: Table (c. 1936) by Wellington Blewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064330/bishop-hill-table-c-1936-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic modern dining room, home interior photo, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12678972/aesthetic-modern-dining-room-home-interior-photo-editable-remixView licenseShaker Child's Rocker (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070815/shaker-childs-rocker-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture price list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEight Leg Table with Drawer (c. 1936) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065849/eight-leg-table-with-drawer-c-1936-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseShaker Small Table (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070890/shaker-small-table-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531776/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licenseShaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081479/shaker-table-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774443/minimal-living-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaker Table (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081477/shaker-table-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12815515/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseWash Stand (c. 1940) by Della Buttonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087111/wash-stand-c-1940-della-buttonFree Image from public domain licenseClearance sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012258/clearance-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShoemaker's Bench (c. 1941) by Pearl Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088116/shoemakers-bench-c-1941-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license