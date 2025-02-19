rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Work Apron (c. 1936) by Joseph Goldberg
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainclothingdrawingpaintingssketchwork
Firefighter job poster template, editable text and design
Firefighter job poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597448/firefighter-job-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Linen Bag (c. 1936) by Joseph Goldberg
Linen Bag (c. 1936) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066954/linen-bag-c-1936-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Firefighter job Instagram post template, editable text
Firefighter job Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597711/firefighter-job-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Work Apron (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabot
Shaker Work Apron (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070930/shaker-work-apron-c-1936-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberg
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076937/shaker-bonnet-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Firefighter service Instagram post template, editable text
Firefighter service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597772/firefighter-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Apron (c. 1936) by Doris Beer
Apron (c. 1936) by Doris Beer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064115/apron-c-1936-doris-beerFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879630/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Shift (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
Shift (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070949/shift-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203930/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Ann Blairs" (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Doll - "Ann Blairs" (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065557/doll-ann-blairs-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor png element, editable remix design
Horse watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10801765/horse-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Infant's Baptismal Dress (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
Infant's Baptismal Dress (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080292/infants-baptismal-dress-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802264/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Doll and Wardrobe (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll and Wardrobe (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065560/doll-and-wardrobe-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879722/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065775/dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man's Suit (c. 1936) by Esther Hansen
Man's Suit (c. 1936) by Esther Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067054/mans-suit-c-1936-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879669/horse-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1936) by Helen E Gilman
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1936) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070850/shaker-kerchief-c-1936-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802064/horse-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Raoul Du Bois
Doll (c. 1936) by Raoul Du Bois
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065518/doll-c-1936-raoul-boisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203886/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Woman's Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Shaker Woman's Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070921/shaker-womans-bonnet-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10489204/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Shirt (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Shirt (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070958/shirt-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10252102/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Raoul Du Bois
Doll (c. 1936) by Raoul Du Bois
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065502/doll-c-1936-raoul-boisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10485441/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Shawl (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Shaker Shawl (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070894/shaker-shawl-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Hormonal health Instagram post template, editable text
Hormonal health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597828/hormonal-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Tablecloth (c. 1936) by George Constantine
Shaker Tablecloth (c. 1936) by George Constantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070889/shaker-tablecloth-c-1936-george-constantineFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203757/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
Child's Dress (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064970/childs-dress-c-1936-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor wild horse foal, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor wild horse foal, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473022/editable-watercolor-wild-horse-foal-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Roof Tile (c. 1936) by Cecily Edwards
Roof Tile (c. 1936) by Cecily Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070587/roof-tile-c-1936-cecily-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Happy work anniversary Instagram post template, editable design
Happy work anniversary Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597280/happy-work-anniversary-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Shaker Dress Material (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Shaker Dress Material (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070833/shaker-dress-material-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license