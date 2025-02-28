rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Work Apron (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabot
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsworkapronphoto
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597201/bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Figure of a Sailor (c. 1940) by Lucille Chabot
Figure of a Sailor (c. 1940) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085821/figure-sailor-c-1940-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597202/bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Bedspread (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabot
Shaker Bedspread (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069607/shaker-bedspread-19351942-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Painting workshop Facebook post template
Painting workshop Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748328/painting-workshop-facebook-post-templateView license
Figurehead (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabot
Figurehead (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065933/figurehead-c-1936-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Artist interview Facebook post template
Artist interview Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748326/artist-interview-facebook-post-templateView license
Pine Bust of Washington (c. 1938) by Lucille Chabot
Pine Bust of Washington (c. 1938) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080991/pine-bust-washington-c-1938-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669901/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Keystone from Ship's Woodwork (c. 1938) by Lucille Chabot
Keystone from Ship's Woodwork (c. 1938) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080438/keystone-from-ships-woodwork-c-1938-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Donation drive Facebook post template
Donation drive Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985442/donation-drive-facebook-post-templateView license
Carved Eagle Head (c. 1937) by Lucille Chabot
Carved Eagle Head (c. 1937) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073441/carved-eagle-head-c-1937-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Cooking apron editable mockup, realistic design
Cooking apron editable mockup, realistic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12492108/cooking-apron-editable-mockup-realistic-designView license
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabot
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070849/shaker-kerchief-c-1936-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Pottery class poster template
Pottery class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049677/pottery-class-poster-templateView license
Shaker Man's Coat (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Shaker Man's Coat (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070846/shaker-mans-coat-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Cleaning service Facebook post template
Cleaning service Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985656/cleaning-service-facebook-post-templateView license
Figurehead: Mermaid (c. 1942) by Lucille Chabot
Figurehead: Mermaid (c. 1942) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088589/figurehead-mermaid-c-1942-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Meet our artists poster template, editable text and design
Meet our artists poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947532/meet-our-artists-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Apron (c. 1940) by David P Willoughby
Apron (c. 1940) by David P Willoughby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085337/apron-c-1940-david-willoughbyFree Image from public domain license
Home business Instagram post template
Home business Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050317/home-business-instagram-post-templateView license
Gabriel Weather Vane (Technique) (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabot
Gabriel Weather Vane (Technique) (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060663/gabriel-weather-vane-technique-19351942-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Apron mockup, editable barber uniform design
Apron mockup, editable barber uniform design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042917/apron-mockup-editable-barber-uniform-designView license
Silk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Silk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081546/silk-apron-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Apron mockup, editable barber uniform design
Apron mockup, editable barber uniform design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042919/apron-mockup-editable-barber-uniform-designView license
Shaker Cabinet with Drawers (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Cabinet with Drawers (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070801/shaker-cabinet-with-drawers-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Craftsman apron mockup, apparel, editable design
Craftsman apron mockup, apparel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213265/craftsman-apron-mockup-apparel-editable-designView license
Shaker Work Apron (c. 1936) by Joseph Goldberg
Shaker Work Apron (c. 1936) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070925/shaker-work-apron-c-1936-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Branding poster template
Branding poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039408/branding-poster-templateView license
Shaker Chair (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Shaker Chair (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070821/shaker-chair-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Cooking Tutorial poster template, editable text and design
Cooking Tutorial poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596866/cooking-tutorial-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jar with Cover (c. 1936) by Hedwig Emanuel
Jar with Cover (c. 1936) by Hedwig Emanuel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066689/jar-with-cover-c-1936-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain license
Editable people character design element set
Editable people character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15382399/editable-people-character-design-element-setView license
Minstrel Marionette (c. 1936) by Elmer Weise
Minstrel Marionette (c. 1936) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067153/minstrel-marionette-c-1936-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Apron mockup, technician uniform
Apron mockup, technician uniform
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7641331/apron-mockup-technician-uniformView license
Shaker Rug Strips (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabot
Shaker Rug Strips (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062803/shaker-rug-strips-19351942-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Shop local Instagram post template
Shop local Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138565/shop-local-instagram-post-templateView license
Shaker Rug Strip (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabot
Shaker Rug Strip (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070880/shaker-rug-strip-c-1936-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Cooking apron editable mockup, realistic design
Cooking apron editable mockup, realistic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12495345/cooking-apron-editable-mockup-realistic-designView license
Covered Mug (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Covered Mug (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070060/covered-mug-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license