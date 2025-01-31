rawpixel
Shaving Mirror (1936) by Dana Bartlett
mirrorwoodartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotophotography
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Dresser (1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074596/dresser-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Landscape study from Norway painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799265/png-art-artwork-blueView license
Bed (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072985/bed-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288433/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Windsor Chair (1936) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072601/windsor-chair-1936-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Ruger Donoho's flower painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9800535/png-art-artwork-bloomView license
Windsor Chair (1936) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072594/windsor-chair-1936-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Work of art Instagram story template, from original photography, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23101986/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license
Wall Painting (c. 1936) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072378/wall-painting-c-1936-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298440/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Medallion and Chain (c. 1936) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067112/medallion-and-chain-c-1936-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Woods in Autumn painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778108/png-art-artwork-autumnView license
Handle (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066280/handle-c-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Nude With Mirror (1909) Instagram post template, original photography from Clarence H. White, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23579059/image-person-art-vintageView license
Center Table, with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073514/center-table-with-marble-top-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Vilhelm Lundstrom. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814691/png-art-artwork-blueView license
Gun Holster (c. 1936) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066246/gun-holster-c-1936-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Editable rain drop effect design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15477388/editable-rain-drop-effect-design-element-setView license
Architectural Detail (Wall Bracket) (1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072864/architectural-detail-wall-bracket-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with William Henry Holmes' painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774643/png-art-artwork-calmView license
Mirror (one of a pair) (1936) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067185/mirror-one-pair-1936-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Nude photography of Marie Jordan blog banner template, original photography from George Hendrik Breitner., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23505216/image-aesthetic-people-artView license
Andirons (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072847/andirons-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799835/png-art-artwork-childrenView license
Shaving Mug (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070936/shaving-mug-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288431/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Vase (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072258/vase-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288902/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Bench (1935/1942) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059130/bench-19351942-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288893/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Rattle (1935/1942) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062530/rattle-19351942-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15286376/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Candle Holder (c. 1939) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082884/candle-holder-c-1939-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15286380/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Salt Cellar (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070636/salt-cellar-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15286385/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Herbert Marsh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071934/sugar-bowl-c-1936-herbert-marshFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066690/jug-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license