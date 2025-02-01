Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagepuppetmarionettefish sketchsea illustration vintageshark vintagefishpublic domain puppetpublic domain paperShark Puppet (c. 1936) by Sebastian SimonetOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 938 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3203 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, fish transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237469/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseSilver Napkin Ring (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071269/silver-napkin-ring-c-1936-sebastian-simonetFree Image from public domain licenseShark week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467494/shark-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMantel Detail (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067058/mantel-detail-c-1936-sebastian-simonetFree Image from public domain licenseFishing shop blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039533/fishing-shop-blog-banner-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068169/quilt-c-1936-sebastian-simonetFree Image from public domain licenseClam & mussel dishes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14756457/clam-mussel-dishes-poster-templateView licenseTable (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071994/table-c-1936-sebastian-simonetFree Image from public domain licenseThe Annunciation's angel, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715833/the-annunciations-angel-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInlaid Wood Table (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066520/inlaid-wood-table-c-1936-sebastian-simonetFree Image from public domain licenseThe Annunciation's angel, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715818/the-annunciations-angel-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGold Spike (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066181/gold-spike-c-1936-sebastian-simonetFree Image from public domain licenseSalmon Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13499730/salmon-facebook-story-templateView licenseChinese Cane Chair (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064997/chinese-cane-chair-c-1936-sebastian-simonetFree Image from public domain licenseFishuO shop blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039429/fishuo-shop-blog-banner-templateView licenseIron Gate (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066567/iron-gate-c-1936-sebastian-simonetFree Image from public domain licenseHouse mortgage retro illustration, yellow editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11518641/house-mortgage-retro-illustration-yellow-editable-designView licenseNegro Minstrel (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067245/negro-minstrel-c-1936-sebastian-simonetFree Image from public domain licenseChinese peacock png, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719617/chinese-peacock-png-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseParquetry Floor (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067504/parquetry-floor-c-1936-sebastian-simonetFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13498797/seafood-restaurant-facebook-story-templateView licenseKinderen bekijken een poppenkastvoorstelling (c. 1850 - c. 1910) by Mirahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13739897/kinderen-bekijken-een-poppenkastvoorstelling-c-1850-1910-miraFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vibrant marine life watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699692/editable-vibrant-marine-life-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseTwee marionetten op een toneel (c. 1850 - c. 1910) by Mirahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13739899/twee-marionetten-een-toneel-c-1850-1910-miraFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vibrant marine life watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699710/editable-vibrant-marine-life-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseHead of a Clown Marionette (c. 1939) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083735/head-clown-marionette-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood buffet poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14749074/seafood-buffet-poster-templateView licensePuppet - "Simon Legree" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084362/puppet-simon-legree-c-1939-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain licensePerception's edge poster template, editable brutalism style designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779677/perceptions-edge-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1936) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071548/silver-teapot-c-1936-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseQuestions about sharks flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336385/questions-about-sharks-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseSilver Teapot with Tray (c. 1936) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071588/silver-teapot-with-tray-c-1936-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseQuestions about sharks editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336390/questions-about-sharks-editable-poster-templateView licenseTwee vrouwen (c. 1815 - c. 1825) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13770126/twee-vrouwen-c-1815-1825-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseDolphin swimming in ocean paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623641/dolphin-swimming-ocean-paper-craft-editable-remixView licensePewter Pitcher (c. 1936) by Charles Cullenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067723/pewter-pitcher-c-1936-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain licenseQuestions about sharks email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336431/questions-about-sharks-email-header-template-editable-designView licensePuppet - "Cotton Picker" (c. 1936) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068118/puppet-cotton-picker-c-1936-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseChinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716064/chinese-peacock-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMinstrel Marionette (c. 1936) by Elmer Weisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067153/minstrel-marionette-c-1936-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license