Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingscoffee tabledeskSideboard (1936) by M Rosenshield von PaulinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 928 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3166 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDining Table (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065481/dining-table-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseGate-leg Table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066102/gate-leg-table-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSlate-top Table (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071643/slate-top-table-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGate-leg Table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066101/gate-leg-table-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseLowboy (c. 1938) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080537/lowboy-c-1938-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licenseSide Chair (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071037/side-chair-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture price list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCandle Stand (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085470/candle-stand-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage interior design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseHighboy (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086029/highboy-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseStudy vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10415615/study-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStool (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071917/stool-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930977/boost-productivity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWing Chair (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072614/wing-chair-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957326/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChair-table (1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073574/chair-table-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931070/boost-productivity-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSlate-top Table (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086748/slate-top-table-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443346/boost-productivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChair-table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064892/chair-table-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licensePre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21111878/pre-orders-open-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseArmchair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072873/armchair-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979507/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071676/sofa-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979600/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseChair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073517/chair-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981448/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseSide Chair (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071034/side-chair-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979654/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseHighboy (1939) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083737/highboy-1939-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979560/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseChest (c. 1939) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083005/chest-c-1939-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979614/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseSide Chair (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071009/side-chair-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license