rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Side Altar, San Luis Rey Mission (1936) by Howard H Sherman
Save
Edit Image
church altarwatercolor architecturecross public domainfacepersoncrosschurchart
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView license
Baptismal Font at San Luis Rey Mission Church (1936) by Howard H Sherman
Baptismal Font at San Luis Rey Mission Church (1936) by Howard H Sherman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064215/baptismal-font-san-luis-rey-mission-church-1936-howard-shermanFree Image from public domain license
Funeral service poster template
Funeral service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12897756/funeral-service-poster-templateView license
Shell Top Doorway San Luis Rey Mission (1936) by Howard H Sherman
Shell Top Doorway San Luis Rey Mission (1936) by Howard H Sherman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070956/shell-top-doorway-san-luis-rey-mission-1936-howard-shermanFree Image from public domain license
Church Service poster template
Church Service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428111/church-service-poster-templateView license
Window in Choir Loft Looking South San Luis Rey Mission (1936) by Howard H Sherman
Window in Choir Loft Looking South San Luis Rey Mission (1936) by Howard H Sherman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072581/image-art-watercolor-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray blog banner template
Together we pray blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView license
Mision San Luis Rey de Francia by James Jones
Mision San Luis Rey de Francia by James Jones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10056712/mision-san-luis-rey-francia-james-jonesFree Image from public domain license
Churches poster template, editable text & design
Churches poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559882/churches-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1936) by Burton Ewing
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1936) by Burton Ewing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072407/wall-paper-and-border-c-1936-burton-ewingFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552052/png-adult-altar-ancient-historyView license
Mision San Luis Obispo (1935/1942) by James Jones
Mision San Luis Obispo (1935/1942) by James Jones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061259/mision-san-luis-obispo-19351942-james-jonesFree Image from public domain license
Churches poster template
Churches poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492399/churches-poster-templateView license
San Luis Rey Mission by Joseph C Parker
San Luis Rey Mission by Joseph C Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14296695/san-luis-rey-mission-joseph-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Church service poster template, editable text & design
Church service poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558559/church-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Reredos-Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Dougan
Reredos-Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081245/reredos-mission-san-juan-bautista-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Youth bible school poster template
Youth bible school poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428155/youth-bible-school-poster-templateView license
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072414/wall-paper-and-border-c-1936-elizabeth-valentineFree Image from public domain license
Online Eid celebration Instagram post template
Online Eid celebration Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599193/online-eid-celebration-instagram-post-templateView license
Santos Retablos (1936) by Maude Valle
Santos Retablos (1936) by Maude Valle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070698/santos-retablos-1936-maude-valleFree Image from public domain license
Funeral service Facebook story template
Funeral service Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12897843/funeral-service-facebook-story-templateView license
Wall Paper and Border (1937) by Nicholas Acampora
Wall Paper and Border (1937) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077983/wall-paper-and-border-1937-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license
Funeral service Facebook post template, editable design
Funeral service Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680567/funeral-service-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Toy Theater with Automatic Dancer (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Toy Theater with Automatic Dancer (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072178/toy-theater-with-automatic-dancer-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Funeral service blog banner template
Funeral service blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12897785/funeral-service-blog-banner-templateView license
Wall Painting (1938) by William McAuley
Wall Painting (1938) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082175/wall-painting-1938-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
Christening poster template
Christening poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537112/christening-poster-templateView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085090/wall-painting-c-1939-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
Church service poster template, editable text and design
Church service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569508/church-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
San Luis Rey Mission by Joseph C Parker
San Luis Rey Mission by Joseph C Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14298487/san-luis-rey-mission-joseph-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Welcome to church poster template, editable text & design
Welcome to church poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591718/welcome-church-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Kloostergang in het Convento de San Juan de los Reyes in Toledo (1863 - 1883) by Juan Laurent
Kloostergang in het Convento de San Juan de los Reyes in Toledo (1863 - 1883) by Juan Laurent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13756017/photo-image-paper-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Worship service poster template, editable text and design
Worship service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717645/worship-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mision San Carlos de Monterey (1935/1942) by James Jones
Mision San Carlos de Monterey (1935/1942) by James Jones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061249/mision-san-carlos-monterey-19351942-james-jonesFree Image from public domain license
Orthodox faith poster template, editable text & design
Orthodox faith poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11563434/orthodox-faith-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Wall Painting (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Wall Painting (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088370/wall-painting-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Church service Instagram story template, editable text
Church service Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558626/church-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Mision San Juan Capistrano - End of Chapel Wall (1935/1942) by James Jones
Mision San Juan Capistrano - End of Chapel Wall (1935/1942) by James Jones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061263/mision-san-juan-capistrano-end-chapel-wall-19351942-james-jonesFree Image from public domain license
Prayers poster template, editable text and design
Prayers poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717651/prayers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
San Luis Rey Mission by Joseph C Parker
San Luis Rey Mission by Joseph C Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14296140/san-luis-rey-mission-joseph-parkerFree Image from public domain license