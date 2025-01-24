Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotoSide Chair (1936) by Joseph RothenbergOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 946 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3228 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseSide Chair (1936) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071029/side-chair-1936-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTable (Lyre Pedestal) (1936) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072014/table-lyre-pedestal-1936-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseSide Chair (1936) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070995/side-chair-1936-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView licenseSide Chair (c. 1936) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071035/side-chair-c-1936-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSide Chair (one of six) (1936) by Alfred Nasonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071042/side-chair-one-six-1936-alfred-nasonFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSide Chair (1936) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071013/side-chair-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseActivated Summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseSide Chair (c. 1936) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071014/side-chair-c-1936-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987802/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseArmchair (c. 1936) by Irving I Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064158/armchair-c-1936-irving-smithFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986637/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseChair (c. 1936) by Florence Hustonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064870/chair-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990052/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseCarver Armchair (1936) by Anne Gerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064658/carver-armchair-1936-anne-gerFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987799/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseSettle-table (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070777/settle-table-c-1936-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wooden chair sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979610/editable-wooden-chair-setView licenseWindsor Chair (1936) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072601/windsor-chair-1936-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986849/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseHepplewhite Chair (c. 1936) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066341/hepplewhite-chair-c-1936-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wooden chair sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979615/editable-wooden-chair-setView licenseSettee Couch (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070794/settee-couch-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseRelax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseArmchair (c. 1936) by Bernard Gussowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064166/armchair-c-1936-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986651/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseWindsor Chair (1936) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072594/windsor-chair-1936-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseHitchcock Rocker (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066393/hitchcock-rocker-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14984729/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082558/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986641/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseHitchcock chair (probably 1936) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066370/hitchcock-chair-probably-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990059/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseSettee (c. 1936) by Florence Hustonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070761/settee-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license