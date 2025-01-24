Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotoSide Chair (1936) by Bernard KriegerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 871 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2869 x 3954 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseTea Table (c. 1936) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072090/tea-table-c-1936-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSide Chair (c. 1936) by Bernard Gussowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070985/side-chair-c-1936-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseSide Chair (1935/1942) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062948/side-chair-19351942-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView licenseSide Chair (one of six) (1936) by Alfred Nasonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071042/side-chair-one-six-1936-alfred-nasonFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSide Chair (1936) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071013/side-chair-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSide Chair (c. 1936) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071014/side-chair-c-1936-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseActivated Summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseCarver Armchair (1936) by Anne Gerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064658/carver-armchair-1936-anne-gerFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987802/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseSettle-table (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070777/settle-table-c-1936-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986637/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseSide Chair (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071012/side-chair-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990052/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseArmchair (c. 1936) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064140/armchair-c-1936-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987799/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseChair (c. 1936) by George Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064847/chair-c-1936-george-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wooden chair sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979610/editable-wooden-chair-setView licenseArmchair (c. 1936) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064127/armchair-c-1936-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986849/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseSettee (1936) by John Dieterichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070763/settee-1936-john-dieterichFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wooden chair sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979615/editable-wooden-chair-setView licenseSide Chair (c. 1936) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071011/side-chair-c-1936-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseRelax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071698/sofa-c-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986651/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseSide Chair (1936) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071036/side-chair-1936-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseChippendale Mahogany Side Chair (1936) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065014/chippendale-mahogany-side-chair-1936-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14984729/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseArmchair (c. 1936) by Bernard Gussowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064166/armchair-c-1936-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986641/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseSide Chair (one of a pair) (c. 1936) by Francisco Alvarezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071047/side-chair-one-pair-c-1936-francisco-alvarezFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990059/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseSide Chair (1936) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071028/side-chair-1936-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license