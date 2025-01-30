Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotoantiqueSide Chair (1936) by Michael TrekurOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 913 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3116 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseChair (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064850/chair-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChippendale Chair (1935/1942) by Edward A Darbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059548/chippendale-chair-19351942-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSide Chair (c. 1936) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070999/side-chair-c-1936-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseArmchair (1936) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064159/armchair-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseChair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073517/chair-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseArmchair (1936) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064164/armchair-1936-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496071/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Jack Bochnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077105/side-chair-c-1937-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996509/baroque-armchairView licenseCradle (c. 1936) by Louis Plogstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070171/cradle-c-1936-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain licenseActivated Summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseHigh-bottom High-back Armchair (c. 1939) by Dorothy Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083733/high-bottom-high-back-armchair-c-1939-dorothy-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseAntique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18589486/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseArmchair (1940) by Joe Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085346/armchair-1940-joe-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseAntique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614776/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlask (c. 1936) by Michael Trekurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066018/flask-c-1936-michael-trekurFree Image from public domain licenseRelax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseArmchair (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064148/armchair-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990203/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseChild's High Chair (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083036/childs-high-chair-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseCarved Side Chair (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073432/carved-side-chair-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990205/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Ernest Busenbarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077118/side-chair-c-1937-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990206/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseWalnut Side Chair (1936) by Michael Trekurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072442/walnut-side-chair-1936-michael-trekurFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994520/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseSide Chair (1936) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071026/side-chair-1936-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994504/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseChest (1936) by John Dieterichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064924/chest-1936-john-dieterichFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989178/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseArmchair (c. 1936) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064142/armchair-c-1936-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989181/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077099/side-chair-c-1937-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain license