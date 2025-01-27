rawpixel
Side Chair (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Elegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element set
Gate-leg Table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Armchair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Sofa (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Dining Table (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Sideboard (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
Chair-table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
Chair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Elegant watercolor European architecture designs, editable design element set
Gate-leg Table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Together we pray blog banner template
Side Chair (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Sunday service poster template, editable text and design
Chair-table (1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Believe in god poster template
Slate-top Table (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Sunday church post template, editable social media design
Highboy (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Orphanage donation poster template
Wing Chair (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Churches poster template
Side Chair (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Carver Armchair (1935/1942) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Shelf Clock (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Prayer night post template, editable social media design
Armchair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Church service Instagram post template, editable text
Side Chair (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Prayer night poster template, editable text and design
Stool (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Sunday service blog banner template, editable text
Scouring Box (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
