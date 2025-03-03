rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Side Table (c. 1936) by Henry Moore
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsknifecoffee table
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Tilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
Tilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072117/tilt-top-table-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Table (1936) by Hans Westendorff
Table (1936) by Hans Westendorff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071997/table-1936-hans-westendorffFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Table (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
Table (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077552/table-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079027/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712786/table-setting-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Card Table (1936) by Florence Neal
Card Table (1936) by Florence Neal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064625/card-table-1936-florence-nealFree Image from public domain license
Kitchen furniture poster template, editable text and design
Kitchen furniture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12034930/kitchen-furniture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Candle Table (1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Candle Table (1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082917/candle-table-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517759/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088570/dining-room-table-c-1942-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Dinner poster template, editable text and design
Dinner poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521806/dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Design on Back of Hitchcock Chair (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynn
Design on Back of Hitchcock Chair (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065439/design-back-hitchcock-chair-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain license
Dinner Instagram story template, editable text
Dinner Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521820/dinner-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Cobbler's Table with Candle Stand (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Cobbler's Table with Candle Stand (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065161/cobblers-table-with-candle-stand-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Dinner blog banner template, editable text
Dinner blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521803/dinner-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Table (c. 1936) by Henry Moore
Table (c. 1936) by Henry Moore
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071999/table-c-1936-henry-mooreFree Image from public domain license
Lunch Instagram story template, Facebook story
Lunch Instagram story template, Facebook story
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599222/lunch-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView license
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Arthur Wegg
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Arthur Wegg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064552/candlestick-c-1936-arthur-weggFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517783/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Kitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Kitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075599/kitchen-broiler-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Lunch table aesthetic, food aerial view, editable remix
Lunch table aesthetic, food aerial view, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679377/lunch-table-aesthetic-food-aerial-view-editable-remixView license
Iron Carpet Stretcher (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearce
Iron Carpet Stretcher (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearce
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066529/iron-carpet-stretcher-c-1936-edgar-pearceFree Image from public domain license
Fish and chips with salad, lunch table, editable remix
Fish and chips with salad, lunch table, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679370/fish-and-chips-with-salad-lunch-table-editable-remixView license
Bellows Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Bellows Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064282/bellows-bottle-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram story template, Facebook story
Grand opening Instagram story template, Facebook story
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599226/grand-opening-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView license
Door Hinges (c. 1936) by James M Lawson
Door Hinges (c. 1936) by James M Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065595/door-hinges-c-1936-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Happy passover blog banner template
Happy passover blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14603007/happy-passover-blog-banner-templateView license
Bergen Academy Seal (c. 1936) by Albert Camilli
Bergen Academy Seal (c. 1936) by Albert Camilli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064300/bergen-academy-seal-c-1936-albert-camilliFree Image from public domain license
Cutlery set flat lay remix, editable design
Cutlery set flat lay remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670418/cutlery-set-flat-lay-remix-editable-designView license
Candlestand (c. 1936) by Rosa Burger
Candlestand (c. 1936) by Rosa Burger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064525/candlestand-c-1936-rosa-burgerFree Image from public domain license
Kitchen furniture blog banner template, editable text
Kitchen furniture blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12034929/kitchen-furniture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Four Post Bed (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
Four Post Bed (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085904/four-post-bed-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Salad cooking, healthy food editable remix
Salad cooking, healthy food editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView license
Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067914/pie-plate-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license
Kitchen furniture Instagram story template, editable text
Kitchen furniture Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12034931/kitchen-furniture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Candlestick Stand (c. 1936) by Jack Staloff
Candlestick Stand (c. 1936) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064587/candlestick-stand-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license