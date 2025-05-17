rawpixel
Silk Dress (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Embroidered Christening Robe & Mull Cap (1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1940) by Josephine C Romano
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dressing Gown (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Boy's Dress (c. 1936) by Esther Hansen
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Infant's Dress and Shirt (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Child's Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Infant's Dress Yoke and Mull Cup (1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Sampler (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Editable shawl scarf mockup
Christening Robe (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Vintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
Ball Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Dress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
William Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Dress (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Dress (c. 1936) by Mae Szilvasy
