Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagebuilding watercolorembroideryfabricpatternartbuildingdesignpublic domainSilk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith MagnetteOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 957 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3260 x 4089 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087989/quilt-c-1941-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418745/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaeferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067541/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418876/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseBedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073000/bedspread-detail-center-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal character embroidery set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131409/animal-character-embroidery-set-editable-design-elementView licensePin Cushion (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070212/pin-cushion-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseFree tutorial poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052160/free-tutorial-poster-templateView licenseTextiles from Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072106/textiles-from-quilt-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418873/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licensePillow Sampler (c. 1937) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076398/pillow-sampler-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseFilm fest blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428108/film-fest-blog-banner-templateView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067090/materials-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseLotto possibility blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428289/lotto-possibility-blog-banner-templateView licensePrinted Quilt Patches (1935/1942) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061990/printed-quilt-patches-19351942-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseHandcrafted with love Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117934/handcrafted-with-love-instagram-post-templateView licenseCrib Coverlet (c. 1936) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065275/crib-coverlet-c-1936-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licenseThe colosseum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444055/the-colosseum-poster-templateView licenseQuilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086571/quilt-double-star-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade gift poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052107/handmade-gift-poster-templateView licensePatchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061558/patchwork-quilt-19351942-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseHappy easter poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13129172/happy-easter-poster-templateView licensePurse (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068129/purse-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Rome poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444038/visit-rome-poster-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1931) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058681/quilt-c-1931-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseArt crafts workshop Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408576/art-crafts-workshop-facebook-post-templateView licenseWheel of Fortune Quilt (c. 1940) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087174/wheel-fortune-quilt-c-1940-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseHappy easter Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13129173/happy-easter-facebook-story-templateView licenseApron (c. 1939) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082511/apron-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986751/happy-easter-facebook-post-templateView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067122/materials-from-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13139508/over-the-rainbow-instagram-post-templateView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067077/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866034/patchworkView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067092/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day ideas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117926/white-day-ideas-instagram-post-templateView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067093/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777311/stitchedView licenseSilk Couch Cover (c. 1938) by Carmel Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081543/silk-couch-cover-c-1938-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain license