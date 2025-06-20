rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Silk Embroidered Suspenders (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Save
Edit Image
painted silkanimalbirdpatternpersonartwatercolourpublic domain
Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.
Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670309/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Colonial Pocket (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Colonial Pocket (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065168/colonial-pocket-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Mount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Mount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670193/mount-fuji-vintage-japanese-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mission Chant (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Mission Chant (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067200/mission-chant-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.
Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670324/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cascarone (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Cascarone (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064657/cascarone-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Mount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Mount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662483/mount-fuji-vintage-japanese-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Reticule (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Reticule (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070545/reticule-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Bird documentary poster template, editable watercolor design
Bird documentary poster template, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274228/bird-documentary-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView license
Clock Face (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Clock Face (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065146/clock-face-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Dancing Shoe (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Dancing Shoe (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065404/dancing-shoe-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage people remix
Vintage people remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078236/womans-slipper-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Woman and tiger background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and tiger background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702368/woman-and-tiger-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064411/bonnet-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Snuff Box (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Snuff Box (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077303/snuff-box-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView license
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072983/beaded-purse-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202883/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Hat (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Hat (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075162/hat-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10347196/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Embroidery (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Embroidery (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065906/embroidery-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Purse (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Purse (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068120/purse-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Skirt Design (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Skirt Design (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077283/skirt-design-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Emery in the Shape of a Strawberry (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Emery in the Shape of a Strawberry (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074707/emery-the-shape-strawberry-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Reticule (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Reticule (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076761/reticule-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Hose (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Hose (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075290/hose-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Bag (1935/1942) by Ann Gene Buckley
Bag (1935/1942) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058918/bag-19351942-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Book Cover (1935/1942) by Ann Gene Buckley
Book Cover (1935/1942) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059236/book-cover-19351942-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mug (1935/1942) by Ann Gene Buckley
Mug (1935/1942) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061355/mug-19351942-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license