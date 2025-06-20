Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepainted silkanimalbirdpatternpersonartwatercolourpublic domainSilk Embroidered Suspenders (c. 1936) by Ann Gene BuckleyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 936 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3194 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarOhara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670309/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseColonial Pocket (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065168/colonial-pocket-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseMount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670193/mount-fuji-vintage-japanese-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMission Chant (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067200/mission-chant-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670324/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCascarone (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064657/cascarone-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseMount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662483/mount-fuji-vintage-japanese-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseReticule (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070545/reticule-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseBird documentary poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274228/bird-documentary-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseClock Face (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065146/clock-face-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseDancing Shoe (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065404/dancing-shoe-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView licenseWoman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078236/womans-slipper-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and tiger background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702368/woman-and-tiger-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064411/bonnet-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseSnuff Box (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077303/snuff-box-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView licenseBeaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072983/beaded-purse-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202883/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseHat (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075162/hat-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10347196/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseEmbroidery (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065906/embroidery-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licensePurse (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068120/purse-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseSkirt Design (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077283/skirt-design-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseEmery in the Shape of a Strawberry (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074707/emery-the-shape-strawberry-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseReticule (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076761/reticule-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseHose (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075290/hose-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseBag (1935/1942) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058918/bag-19351942-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBook Cover (1935/1942) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059236/book-cover-19351942-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMug (1935/1942) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061355/mug-19351942-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license