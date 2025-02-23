rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Silk Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Florence Elizabeth Atkins
Save
Edit Image
quiltpaper decorartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingssilkphoto
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView license
Patchwork and Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Mary Berner
Patchwork and Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Mary Berner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067520/patchwork-and-applique-quilt-c-1936-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain license
Japan Instagram post template, editable design
Japan Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670778/japan-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067548/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain license
Japan Instagram story template
Japan Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267479/japan-instagram-story-templateView license
Patchwork Quilt and Detail (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
Patchwork Quilt and Detail (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067555/patchwork-quilt-and-detail-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable design
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670480/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Shaker Rug Material (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Shaker Rug Material (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070879/shaker-rug-material-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Japan blog banner template
Japan blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267333/japan-blog-banner-templateView license
Textiles from Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
Textiles from Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072106/textiles-from-quilt-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Floral astrology city editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Floral astrology city editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088103/floral-astrology-city-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt Section - Patchwork (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
Quilt Section - Patchwork (1935/1942) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062093/quilt-section-patchwork-19351942-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wheel of Fortune Quilt (c. 1940) by Edith Magnette
Wheel of Fortune Quilt (c. 1940) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087174/wheel-fortune-quilt-c-1940-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Success quote template
Success quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView license
Feathered Star Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
Feathered Star Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065915/feathered-star-quilt-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Journey quote template
Journey quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068159/quilt-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView license
Turkey Track Quilt (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowler
Turkey Track Quilt (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088343/turkey-track-quilt-c-1941-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Ask me Facebook post template
Ask me Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView license
Silk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Silk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071058/silk-patchwork-for-pillow-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068209/quilted-bedspread-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable design
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670560/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Quilt: Reverse Side (1935/1942) by Joseph Lubrano
Quilt: Reverse Side (1935/1942) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062065/quilt-reverse-side-19351942-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Editable business card mockup, business identity design
Editable business card mockup, business identity design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192693/editable-business-card-mockup-business-identity-designView license
Friendship Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
Friendship Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074979/friendship-quilt-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion Instagram post template, editable design
Floral body lotion Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670425/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Mae A Clarke
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Mae A Clarke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065877/embroidered-coverlet-c-1936-mae-clarkeFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by George V Vezolles
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076254/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage-style collage of a girl with a gift and balloon on a textured social media post editable template design
Vintage-style collage of a girl with a gift and balloon on a textured social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318560/image-background-png-textureView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elbert S Mowery
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067535/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Applique and Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by John Oster
Applique and Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by John Oster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064087/applique-and-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-john-osterFree Image from public domain license
Be unicorn quote Instagram post template
Be unicorn quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686437/unicorn-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Shaker Dress Material (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Shaker Dress Material (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070833/shaker-dress-material-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Mount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Mount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670193/mount-fuji-vintage-japanese-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Piano Decoration (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
Piano Decoration (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067838/piano-decoration-c-1936-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license