Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagequiltpaper decorartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingssilkphotoSilk Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Florence Elizabeth AtkinsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 923 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3150 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView licensePatchwork and Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067520/patchwork-and-applique-quilt-c-1936-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670778/japan-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaeferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067548/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267479/japan-instagram-story-templateView licensePatchwork Quilt and Detail (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067555/patchwork-quilt-and-detail-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670480/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseShaker Rug Material (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070879/shaker-rug-material-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseJapan blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267333/japan-blog-banner-templateView licenseTextiles from Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072106/textiles-from-quilt-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseFloral astrology city editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088103/floral-astrology-city-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuilt Section - Patchwork (1935/1942) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062093/quilt-section-patchwork-19351942-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWheel of Fortune Quilt (c. 1940) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087174/wheel-fortune-quilt-c-1940-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView licenseFeathered Star Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065915/feathered-star-quilt-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseJourney quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068159/quilt-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseTurkey Track Quilt (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088343/turkey-track-quilt-c-1941-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain licenseAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licenseSilk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071058/silk-patchwork-for-pillow-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaeferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068209/quilted-bedspread-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670560/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseQuilt: Reverse Side (1935/1942) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062065/quilt-reverse-side-19351942-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable business card mockup, business identity designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192693/editable-business-card-mockup-business-identity-designView licenseFriendship Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074979/friendship-quilt-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670425/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseEmbroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Mae A Clarkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065877/embroidered-coverlet-c-1936-mae-clarkeFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by George V Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076254/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage-style collage of a girl with a gift and balloon on a textured social media post editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318560/image-background-png-textureView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elbert S Moweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067535/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseApplique and Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by John Osterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064087/applique-and-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-john-osterFree Image from public domain licenseBe unicorn quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686437/unicorn-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseShaker Dress Material (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070833/shaker-dress-material-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain licenseMount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670193/mount-fuji-vintage-japanese-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePiano Decoration (c. 1936) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067838/piano-decoration-c-1936-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license