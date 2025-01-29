Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefrank fumagallifacepersontapeartpublic domaindrawingsboxSilver Box (1936) by Frank FumagalliOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 866 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2956 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSilver Pitcher (1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071301/silver-pitcher-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseVintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059440/vintage-glassware-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSilver Pitcher (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071283/silver-pitcher-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseVintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057944/vintage-glassware-set-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJar (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066656/jar-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900957/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseGrotesque Jug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066234/grotesque-jug-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseMoving services company poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14626095/moving-services-company-poster-templateView licenseSilver Pitcher (1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071284/silver-pitcher-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseCool boy cartoon collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258721/cool-boy-cartoon-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseGrotesque Jug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066238/grotesque-jug-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseMoving services company Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14626169/moving-services-company-facebook-story-templateView licenseChurn (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065032/churn-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12396905/construction-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080400/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseJardiniere (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066669/jardiniere-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseCool boy cartoon png element, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257770/cool-boy-cartoon-png-element-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseSilver Pitcher (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071285/silver-pitcher-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBlindfolded sculpture head, pastel gradient remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9197733/blindfolded-sculpture-head-pastel-gradient-remix-editable-designView licenseSilver Teapot (1935/1942) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063187/silver-teapot-19351942-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseCardboard box editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10500831/cardboard-box-editable-mockupView licenseCurtain Tie Back (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065380/curtain-tie-back-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBrown aesthetic woman remix backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8514686/brown-aesthetic-woman-remix-backgroundView licensePaper Weight (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076234/paper-weight-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional Renovation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12396996/professional-renovation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075516/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseFlexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364446/flexing-woman-healthy-diet-wellness-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Box (c. 1939) by Frank Budashhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084103/pa-german-box-c-1939-frank-budashFree Image from public domain licenseEditable poster mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11252061/editable-poster-mockup-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075488/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseParcel box mockup, delivery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7547408/parcel-box-mockup-delivery-designView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1936) by Vincent Caranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071568/silver-teapot-c-1936-vincent-caranoFree Image from public domain licensePackaging box mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21106759/packaging-box-mockup-customizable-designView license"Hurricane" Shade (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064018/hurricane-shade-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBlindfolded sculpture head, pastel gradient remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9469897/blindfolded-sculpture-head-pastel-gradient-remix-editable-designView licenseSilver Snuff Box (c. 1936) by Columbus Simpsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071366/silver-snuff-box-c-1936-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain licenseParcel box mockup, delivery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7547409/parcel-box-mockup-delivery-designView licenseStation of the Cross No. 14: "Jesus is Laid in His Tomb (c. 1936) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071833/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license