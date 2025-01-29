rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Silver Box (1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Save
Edit Image
frank fumagallifacepersontapeartpublic domaindrawingsbox
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Silver Pitcher (1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Silver Pitcher (1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071301/silver-pitcher-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Vintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059440/vintage-glassware-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Silver Pitcher (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Silver Pitcher (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071283/silver-pitcher-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Vintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057944/vintage-glassware-set-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jar (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Jar (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066656/jar-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900957/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Grotesque Jug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Grotesque Jug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066234/grotesque-jug-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Moving services company poster template
Moving services company poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14626095/moving-services-company-poster-templateView license
Silver Pitcher (1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Silver Pitcher (1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071284/silver-pitcher-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Cool boy cartoon collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Cool boy cartoon collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258721/cool-boy-cartoon-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView license
Grotesque Jug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Grotesque Jug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066238/grotesque-jug-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Moving services company Facebook story template
Moving services company Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14626169/moving-services-company-facebook-story-templateView license
Churn (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Churn (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065032/churn-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Construction service Instagram post template, editable text
Construction service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12396905/construction-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080400/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Jardiniere (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Jardiniere (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066669/jardiniere-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Cool boy cartoon png element, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Cool boy cartoon png element, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257770/cool-boy-cartoon-png-element-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView license
Silver Pitcher (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Silver Pitcher (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071285/silver-pitcher-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Blindfolded sculpture head, pastel gradient remix, editable design
Blindfolded sculpture head, pastel gradient remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9197733/blindfolded-sculpture-head-pastel-gradient-remix-editable-designView license
Silver Teapot (1935/1942) by Frank Fumagalli
Silver Teapot (1935/1942) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063187/silver-teapot-19351942-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Cardboard box editable mockup
Cardboard box editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10500831/cardboard-box-editable-mockupView license
Curtain Tie Back (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Curtain Tie Back (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065380/curtain-tie-back-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Brown aesthetic woman remix background
Brown aesthetic woman remix background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8514686/brown-aesthetic-woman-remix-backgroundView license
Paper Weight (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Paper Weight (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076234/paper-weight-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Professional Renovation Instagram post template, editable text
Professional Renovation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12396996/professional-renovation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075516/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Flexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Flexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364446/flexing-woman-healthy-diet-wellness-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Box (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
Pa. German Box (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084103/pa-german-box-c-1939-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Editable poster mockup design
Editable poster mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11252061/editable-poster-mockup-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075488/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Parcel box mockup, delivery design
Parcel box mockup, delivery design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7547408/parcel-box-mockup-delivery-designView license
Silver Teapot (c. 1936) by Vincent Carano
Silver Teapot (c. 1936) by Vincent Carano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071568/silver-teapot-c-1936-vincent-caranoFree Image from public domain license
Packaging box mockup, customizable design
Packaging box mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21106759/packaging-box-mockup-customizable-designView license
"Hurricane" Shade (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
"Hurricane" Shade (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064018/hurricane-shade-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Blindfolded sculpture head, pastel gradient remix, editable design
Blindfolded sculpture head, pastel gradient remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9469897/blindfolded-sculpture-head-pastel-gradient-remix-editable-designView license
Silver Snuff Box (c. 1936) by Columbus Simpson
Silver Snuff Box (c. 1936) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071366/silver-snuff-box-c-1936-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Parcel box mockup, delivery design
Parcel box mockup, delivery design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7547409/parcel-box-mockup-delivery-designView license
Station of the Cross No. 14: "Jesus is Laid in His Tomb (c. 1936) by American 20th Century
Station of the Cross No. 14: "Jesus is Laid in His Tomb (c. 1936) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071833/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license