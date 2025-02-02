Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecandleartpublic domaindrawingssilverphotofestivalcc0Silver Candlestick with Two Snuffers (c. 1936) by Herbert RussinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 937 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3198 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable winter Christmas vibes design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16271708/editable-winter-christmas-vibes-design-element-setView licenseSilver Candle Snuffer (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071114/silver-candle-snuffer-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable winter Christmas vibes design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16272887/editable-winter-christmas-vibes-design-element-setView licenseWall Clock (c. 1936) by Albert Camillihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072377/wall-clock-c-1936-albert-camilliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable winter Christmas vibes design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16271884/editable-winter-christmas-vibes-design-element-setView licenseSilver Caster (c. 1936) by Herbert Russinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071121/silver-caster-c-1936-herbert-russinFree Image from public domain licenseSanta Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357958/santa-christmas-tree-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSilver Fork (c. 1936) by Herbert Russinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071217/silver-fork-c-1936-herbert-russinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Herbert Russinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071442/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1936-herbert-russinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage birthday cake, editable celebration design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341845/vintage-birthday-cake-editable-celebration-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073373/candlestick-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hand holding Christmas object design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16273048/editable-hand-holding-christmas-object-design-element-setView licenseSnuffer (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071675/snuffer-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseHappy passover, Hanukkah Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571938/happy-passover-hanukkah-instagram-post-templateView licenseSnuffer (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071678/snuffer-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with balloons, gifts, cake, and a party hat on a textured background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407005/image-background-stars-pngView licenseSilver Candlesticks (c. 1936) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071111/silver-candlesticks-c-1936-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween picture frame mockup, spooky decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729593/halloween-picture-frame-mockup-spooky-decorView licenseSilver Candlestick Holder (c. 1936) by Clayton Braunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071107/silver-candlestick-holder-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain licenseRomantic wine dinner Instagram post template, editable design in orange toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092495/romantic-wine-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-design-orange-tonesView licenseSilver Snuffer Stand (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071367/silver-snuffer-stand-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage birthday cake, editable celebration graphic. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580400/vintage-birthday-cake-editable-celebration-graphic-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOntwerp voor een kroonluchter (c. 1825 - c. 1835) by Firma Feuchèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13794071/ontwerp-voor-een-kroonluchter-c-1825-1835-firma-feuchereFree Image from public domain licenseHanukkah poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786897/hanukkah-poster-templateView licensePewter Caster (c. 1936) by Eugene Barrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067622/pewter-caster-c-1936-eugene-barrellFree Image from public domain licenseHanukkah poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704753/hanukkah-poster-template-and-designView licenseStation of the Cross No. 2: "The Cross is Laid on Jesus" (c. 1936) by William Herberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071839/image-jesus-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824271/diwali-festival-poster-templateView licensePewter Lamp (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067681/pewter-lamp-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseHappy diwali poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824314/happy-diwali-poster-templateView licenseStation of the Cross No. 13: "Jesus is Taken Down from the Cross" (c. 1936) by William Herberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071815/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10605893/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseStation of the Cross No. 12: "Jesus Dies Upon the Cross" (c. 1936) by William Herberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071814/image-jesus-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872067/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCrow's Nest Tilt Top Table (c. 1936) by Herbert Marshhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065337/crows-nest-tilt-top-table-c-1936-herbert-marshFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871911/watercolor-fruits-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064550/candlestick-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872198/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseStation of the Cross No. 5: "Jesus is Assisted in Carrying His Cross (c. 1936) by William Herberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071842/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license