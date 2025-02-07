Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesilver plateartpublic domainplatedrawingspaintingmugsilverSilver Caudle Cup (c. 1936) by Michael FengaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 898 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3066 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable breakfast toast, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519663/editable-breakfast-toast-food-digital-artView licenseSilver Bowl (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071084/silver-bowl-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable breakfast toast, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519029/editable-breakfast-toast-food-digital-artView licenseSilver Mug (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071268/silver-mug-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable breakfast toast png element, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512634/editable-breakfast-toast-png-element-food-digital-artView licenseSilver Beaker (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071071/silver-beaker-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable breakfast mobile phone, food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519664/editable-breakfast-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView licenseSilver Beaker (c. 1938) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081559/silver-beaker-c-1938-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable breakfast mobile phone, food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519006/editable-breakfast-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView licenseSilver Beaker (c. 1938) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081565/silver-beaker-c-1938-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable breakfast toast, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519666/editable-breakfast-toast-food-digital-artView licenseSilver Beaker (c. 1938) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081562/silver-beaker-c-1938-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable breakfast toast, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417402/editable-breakfast-toast-food-digital-artView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071458/silver-tankard-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseDinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071463/silver-tankard-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseThrift store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSilver Porringer (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071314/silver-porringer-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseLemon cheesecake background, dessert illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978481/lemon-cheesecake-background-dessert-illustration-editable-designView licenseSilver Tray (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071603/silver-tray-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado toast with egg illustration, breakfast digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236568/avocado-toast-with-egg-illustration-breakfast-digital-art-editable-designView licenseSilver Creamer (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071158/silver-creamer-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseLemon cheesecake background, dessert illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978473/lemon-cheesecake-background-dessert-illustration-editable-designView licenseSilver Nutmeg Grater (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071270/silver-nutmeg-grater-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045076/beautiful-garden-landscape-background-tea-table-digital-paintingView licenseSilver Lemon Strainer (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071225/silver-lemon-strainer-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseLemon cheesecake, dessert png illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979606/lemon-cheesecake-dessert-png-illustration-editable-designView licenseSilver Mug (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071252/silver-mug-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist and tea shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603140/florist-and-tea-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071496/silver-tankard-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseTea poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602753/tea-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSilver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Clayton Braunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071437/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain licenseSunday brunch poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14792755/sunday-brunch-poster-template-editable-designView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1938) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081656/silver-teapot-c-1938-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseSunday brunch, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002015/sunday-brunch-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePewter Cup (c. 1936) by Matthew Mangiacottihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067649/pewter-cup-c-1936-matthew-mangiacottiFree Image from public domain licenseDining room background, editable doodle illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9160543/dining-room-background-editable-doodle-illustrationView licenseSilver Caudle Cup (c. 1938) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081580/silver-caudle-cup-c-1938-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseDining room background, editable doodle illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9178872/dining-room-background-editable-doodle-illustrationView licenseSponge Cup (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071771/sponge-cup-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license