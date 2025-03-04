rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Silver Mug (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Save
Edit Image
artpublic domaindrawingsmugsilverphotocupcc0
White enamel mug mockup, editable design
White enamel mug mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748470/white-enamel-mug-mockup-editable-designView license
Silver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071437/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Stainless steel camping mug mockup, editable design
Stainless steel camping mug mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14870987/stainless-steel-camping-mug-mockup-editable-designView license
Silver Water Pitcher (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Water Pitcher (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071617/silver-water-pitcher-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Black enamel mug png mockup, editable product design
Black enamel mug png mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435758/black-enamel-mug-png-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071495/silver-tankard-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Coffee mug mockup, abstract ceramic design
Coffee mug mockup, abstract ceramic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7443521/coffee-mug-mockup-abstract-ceramic-designView license
Silver Porringer (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Porringer (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071303/silver-porringer-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Ceramic coffee mugs mockup, vintage fashion product design
Ceramic coffee mugs mockup, vintage fashion product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418564/imageView license
Silver Teapot (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Teapot (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071546/silver-teapot-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Business people in a board room meeting
Business people in a board room meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901742/business-people-board-room-meetingView license
Silver Teapot (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Teapot (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071569/silver-teapot-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901679/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView license
Silver Wine Coasters (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Wine Coasters (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071618/silver-wine-coasters-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Ceramic coffee cups mockup, vintage woman design
Ceramic coffee cups mockup, vintage woman design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7441459/ceramic-coffee-cups-mockup-vintage-woman-designView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by Clayton Braun
Lamp (c. 1940) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086231/lamp-c-1940-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Ceramic coffee mugs mockup, vintage design
Ceramic coffee mugs mockup, vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7421251/ceramic-coffee-mugs-mockup-vintage-designView license
Silver Salver (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Salver (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071356/silver-salver-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Ceramic espresso cup mockup, minimal design
Ceramic espresso cup mockup, minimal design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7422115/ceramic-espresso-cup-mockup-minimal-designView license
Pewter Pitcher (c. 1936) by Joseph Wolins
Pewter Pitcher (c. 1936) by Joseph Wolins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067712/pewter-pitcher-c-1936-joseph-wolinsFree Image from public domain license
White coffee mug mockup, editable design
White coffee mug mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14826598/white-coffee-mug-mockup-editable-designView license
Pewter Flagon (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberg
Pewter Flagon (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067653/pewter-flagon-c-1936-zaidenbergFree Image from public domain license
Morning coffee, early bird collage remix editable design
Morning coffee, early bird collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792085/morning-coffee-early-bird-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberg
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067804/pewter-tankard-c-1936-zaidenbergFree Image from public domain license
Night owl tea collage remix editable design
Night owl tea collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789693/night-owl-tea-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Pewter Flagon (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Flagon (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067665/pewter-flagon-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Coffee mug mockup, vintage woman ceramic design
Coffee mug mockup, vintage woman ceramic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7442038/coffee-mug-mockup-vintage-woman-ceramic-designView license
Silver Mug (1936) by Gordon Sanborn
Silver Mug (1936) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071247/silver-mug-1936-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Camping mugs mockup, vintage woman product design
Camping mugs mockup, vintage woman product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7427763/camping-mugs-mockup-vintage-woman-product-designView license
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Gordon Sanborn
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071517/silver-tankard-c-1936-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Coffee mug mockup, editable design
Coffee mug mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13712813/coffee-mug-mockup-editable-designView license
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Gordon Sanborn
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071516/silver-tankard-c-1936-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Camping mugs mockup, vintage fashion product design
Camping mugs mockup, vintage fashion product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7444458/imageView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070251/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Coffee shop logo template, editable text
Coffee shop logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001509/coffee-shop-logo-template-editable-textView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071944/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Camping mugs mockup, vintage product design
Camping mugs mockup, vintage product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7444770/camping-mugs-mockup-vintage-product-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Dana
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070259/pitcher-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Cafe logo template, editable text
Cafe logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941528/cafe-logo-template-editable-textView license
Silver Mug (c. 1938) by Aaron Fastovsky
Silver Mug (c. 1938) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081599/silver-mug-c-1938-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license