Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourpublic domaindrawingpaintingsringsketchSilver Napkin Ring (c. 1936) by Sebastian SimonetOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 988 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3372 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman illustration, celestial black background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235943/woman-illustration-celestial-black-background-editable-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068169/quilt-c-1936-sebastian-simonetFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseShark Puppet (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070940/shark-puppet-c-1936-sebastian-simonetFree Image from public domain licenseCharity Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061822/charity-facebook-post-templateView licenseTable (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071994/table-c-1936-sebastian-simonetFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMantel Detail (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067058/mantel-detail-c-1936-sebastian-simonetFree Image from public domain licenseSexy woman smoking editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView licenseNegro Minstrel (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067245/negro-minstrel-c-1936-sebastian-simonetFree Image from public domain licenseKikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827860/png-1909-africa-africanView licenseParquetry Floor (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067504/parquetry-floor-c-1936-sebastian-simonetFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseInlaid Wood Table (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066520/inlaid-wood-table-c-1936-sebastian-simonetFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Gate (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066567/iron-gate-c-1936-sebastian-simonetFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseGold Spike (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066181/gold-spike-c-1936-sebastian-simonetFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChinese Cane Chair (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064997/chinese-cane-chair-c-1936-sebastian-simonetFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919101/handmade-soap-poster-templateView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1936) by Gladys C Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064974/childs-dress-c-1936-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseInfant's Dress and Shirt (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterlinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066488/infants-dress-and-shirt-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman png element, editable gay pride collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681947/happy-woman-png-element-editable-gay-pride-collage-remixView licenseCruet (c. 1936) by Roberta Elvishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065362/cruet-c-1936-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain licenseHelping hand Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061804/helping-hand-facebook-post-templateView licenseCast Iron Ornament (c. 1936) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064769/cast-iron-ornament-c-1936-curryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseChristening Robe (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterlinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065037/christening-robe-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseToy Grocery Store (c. 1936) by Raoul Du Boishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072167/toy-grocery-store-c-1936-raoul-boisFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLenrert Estate (c. 1936) by Gladys Cookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066960/lenrert-estate-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597024/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWax Doll (c. 1936) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072483/wax-doll-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseLovely couple remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057301/lovely-couple-remixView licenseShaker Shawl (c. 1936) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070894/shaker-shawl-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseOld manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBustle (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064448/bustle-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license