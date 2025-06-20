Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartpublic domaindrawingssilvernutmegphotocc0creative commons 0Silver Nutmeg Grater (c. 1936) by Michael FengaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 911 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3110 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseSilver Lemon Strainer (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071225/silver-lemon-strainer-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseSilver Mug (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071268/silver-mug-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseBookshop poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519510/bookshop-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseSilver Tray (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071603/silver-tray-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor leaf, editable botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9068071/vintage-watercolor-leaf-editable-botanical-illustration-setView licenseSilver Beaker (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071071/silver-beaker-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor leaf, botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071224/editable-watercolor-leaf-botanical-illustration-setView licenseSilver Caudle Cup (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071132/silver-caudle-cup-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseSilver Creamer (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071158/silver-creamer-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSilver Porringer (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071314/silver-porringer-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese tattoo art exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21412466/image-person-art-manView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1938) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081656/silver-teapot-c-1938-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseSkin and beauty poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21353110/skin-and-beauty-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseSilver Snuffer Stand (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071367/silver-snuffer-stand-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMourning Ring (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067209/mourning-ring-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSilver Beaker (c. 1938) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081562/silver-beaker-c-1938-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSilver Bowl (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071084/silver-bowl-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919101/handmade-soap-poster-templateView licenseSilver Beaker (c. 1938) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081565/silver-beaker-c-1938-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSilver Mug (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071252/silver-mug-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSilver Candle Snuffer (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071114/silver-candle-snuffer-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal portraits poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21688829/animal-portraits-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071496/silver-tankard-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071458/silver-tankard-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071463/silver-tankard-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSilver Pitcher (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071282/silver-pitcher-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseGalaxy and universe poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475046/galaxy-and-universe-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseSilver Sauce Boat (1937) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077219/silver-sauce-boat-1937-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license