Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartpublic domaindrawingspaintingsketchsilverphotoantiqueSilver Pitcher (1936) by Frank FumagalliOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 854 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2915 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseSilver Pitcher (1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071301/silver-pitcher-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseFishing shop blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039533/fishing-shop-blog-banner-templateView licenseSilver Pitcher (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071283/silver-pitcher-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Pitcher (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071285/silver-pitcher-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseFishuO shop blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039429/fishuo-shop-blog-banner-templateView licensePitcher (probably 1937/1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076444/pitcher-probably-19371938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070222/pitcher-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseGrotesque Jug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066234/grotesque-jug-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14752951/seafood-poster-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070275/pitcher-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFlying UFO background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060804/flying-ufo-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070263/pitcher-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseFlying UFO art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057079/flying-ufo-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074161/cream-pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBookshop poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519510/bookshop-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseSilver Teapot (1935/1942) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063187/silver-teapot-19351942-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseWomen’s essentials Instagram post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21380063/image-flowers-aesthetic-faceView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074155/cream-pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076475/pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licensePhoto contest flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336890/photo-contest-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseWash Bowl and Pitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082189/wash-bowl-and-pitcher-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licensePhoto contest editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336894/photo-contest-editable-poster-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081039/pitcher-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992466/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseWater Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072481/water-pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseBehind the scenes editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336892/behind-the-scenes-editable-poster-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076484/pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature blog banner template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23242610/image-texture-flower-animalView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086470/pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086468/pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photocopy design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15166108/editable-photocopy-design-element-setView licenseBlown Glass - Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088945/blown-glass-pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080401/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license