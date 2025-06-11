Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartpublic domaindrawingssilverphotohumanantiqueSilver Pitcher (1936) by Frank FumagalliOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 911 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3108 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese tattoo art exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21412466/image-person-art-manView licenseSilver Pitcher (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071283/silver-pitcher-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseSkin and beauty poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21353110/skin-and-beauty-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseSilver Pitcher (1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071284/silver-pitcher-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSilver Pitcher (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071285/silver-pitcher-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116535/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGrotesque Jug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066234/grotesque-jug-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseWomen’s essentials Instagram post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21380063/image-flowers-aesthetic-faceView licensePitcher (probably 1937/1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076444/pitcher-probably-19371938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113426/japan-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074161/cream-pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112567/japan-festival-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070222/pitcher-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseJapan fest Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801170/japan-fest-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075488/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080400/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112693/tattoos-inspiration-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseSilver Box (1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071093/silver-box-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBucket list Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9602763/bucket-list-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081039/pitcher-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo ideas Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735234/tattoo-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086470/pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533973/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076484/pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113429/tattoos-inspiration-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080401/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic clothing poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607402/islamic-clothing-poster-templateView licenseGrotesque Jug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066238/grotesque-jug-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBookshop poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519510/bookshop-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseBlown Glass - Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088945/blown-glass-pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic clothing Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607395/islamic-clothing-facebook-story-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086468/pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic clothing blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607409/islamic-clothing-blog-banner-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076475/pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic clothing Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060940/islamic-clothing-facebook-post-templateView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074155/cream-pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWash Bowl and Pitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082189/wash-bowl-and-pitcher-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license