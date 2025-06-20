rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Leo Drozdoff
Save
Edit Image
tankard illustrationpewtertankardfacepersonvintagedesignpublic domain
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Leo Drozdoff
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Leo Drozdoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071502/silver-tankard-c-1936-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Gordon Sanborn
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071516/silver-tankard-c-1936-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by John Dixon
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by John Dixon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067785/pewter-tankard-c-1936-john-dixonFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberg
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067804/pewter-tankard-c-1936-zaidenbergFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067787/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067797/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067806/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067801/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067799/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067786/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Charlotte Winter
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071481/silver-tankard-c-1936-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Isidore Steinberg
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071459/silver-tankard-c-1936-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Michael Fenga
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071463/silver-tankard-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Gordon Sanborn
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071517/silver-tankard-c-1936-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Antique pewter tankard with lid
Antique pewter tankard with lid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12837099/flagonFree Image from public domain license
Social media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Social media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Amelia Tuccio
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071504/silver-tankard-c-1936-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Giacinto Capelli
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071482/silver-tankard-c-1936-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Gordon Sanborn
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071509/silver-tankard-c-1936-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Michael Fenga
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071458/silver-tankard-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Charles Cullen
Pewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Charles Cullen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067791/pewter-tankard-c-1936-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain license