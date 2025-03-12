Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartpublic domaindrawingsmilkmugsilverdrinkphotoSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Gordon SanbornOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 933 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3183 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable dairy products, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471519/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071516/silver-tankard-c-1936-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado toast with egg illustration, breakfast digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236568/avocado-toast-with-egg-illustration-breakfast-digital-art-editable-designView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071508/silver-tankard-c-1936-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471483/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071509/silver-tankard-c-1936-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511060/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071511/silver-tankard-c-1936-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseEditable coffee menu design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506930/editable-coffee-menu-design-element-setView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Horace Reinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071480/silver-tankard-c-1936-horace-reinaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511034/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView licenseSilver Mug (1936) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071247/silver-mug-1936-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseEditable mug mockup, simple designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221583/editable-mug-mockup-simple-designView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071462/silver-tankard-c-1936-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728949/coffee-quote-instagram-story-templateView licensePewter Tankard (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067804/pewter-tankard-c-1936-zaidenbergFree Image from public domain licenseBreakfast Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408141/breakfast-facebook-post-templateView licensePewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067797/pewter-tankard-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee mug mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587168/coffee-mug-mockup-editable-designView licensePewter Mug (c. 1936) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067691/pewter-mug-c-1936-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseNational Cereal Day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407850/national-cereal-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1937) by Charles Cullenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077241/silver-tankard-c-1937-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee & croissant illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236308/coffee-croissant-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071504/silver-tankard-c-1936-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseMatcha template for social media, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18817486/matcha-template-for-social-media-editable-designView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071482/silver-tankard-c-1936-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee cup mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13798153/coffee-cup-mockup-editable-designView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071463/silver-tankard-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseCreating perfect blends poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14690690/creating-perfect-blends-poster-template-editable-designView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071459/silver-tankard-c-1936-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee cup editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632925/coffee-cup-editable-mockupView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071458/silver-tankard-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial drink menu Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473552/special-drink-menu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Eugene La Forethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071484/silver-tankard-c-1936-eugene-foretFree Image from public domain licenseCalming herbal tea poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829636/calming-herbal-tea-poster-templateView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Clayton Braunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071495/silver-tankard-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's special post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12654033/valentines-special-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Simon Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071464/silver-tankard-c-1936-simon-weissFree Image from public domain licenseOffice desk, editable stationery mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709035/office-desk-editable-stationery-mockupView licensePewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Franklin Harthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067788/pewter-tankard-c-1936-franklin-hartFree Image from public domain license