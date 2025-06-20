rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Silver Teapot (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdpatternartpublic domaindrawingspaintingsketch
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Silver Teapot (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Teapot (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071569/silver-teapot-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042182/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView license
Silver Salver (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Salver (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071356/silver-salver-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Flying Japanese crane computer wallpaper, traditional animal illustration, editable design
Flying Japanese crane computer wallpaper, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042248/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView license
Silver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071437/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Japanese peacock background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese peacock background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761301/japanese-peacock-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Silver Water Pitcher (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Water Pitcher (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071617/silver-water-pitcher-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042243/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView license
Silver Porringer (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Porringer (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071303/silver-porringer-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927251/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView license
Silver Mug (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Mug (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071238/silver-mug-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Japanese botanical background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese botanical background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684731/japanese-botanical-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Silver Wine Coasters (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Wine Coasters (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071618/silver-wine-coasters-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Japanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685384/japanese-ocean-wave-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Silver Teapot (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Teapot (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071532/silver-teapot-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Drawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Drawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView license
Silver Teapot (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Teapot (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071526/silver-teapot-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Japanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685425/japanese-ocean-wave-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Tankard (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071495/silver-tankard-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Japanese peacock background, vintage bird border
Aesthetic Japanese peacock background, vintage bird border
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547408/aesthetic-japanese-peacock-background-vintage-bird-borderView license
Silver Teapot (1935/1942) by Clayton Braun
Silver Teapot (1935/1942) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063175/silver-teapot-19351942-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Vintage parrots, botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage parrots, botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730503/vintage-parrots-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Silver Candlestick Holder (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Candlestick Holder (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071107/silver-candlestick-holder-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Japanese crane bird, sakura aesthetic illustration, editable design
Japanese crane bird, sakura aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037030/japanese-crane-bird-sakura-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Silver Trencher Salt (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Trencher Salt (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071605/silver-trencher-salt-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Stag deer, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574267/stag-deer-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by Clayton Braun
Lamp (c. 1940) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086231/lamp-c-1940-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Stag deer, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541765/stag-deer-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Silver Teapot (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Teapot (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071558/silver-teapot-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Vintage parrots, botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage parrots, botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715703/vintage-parrots-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Silver Creamer (c. 1936) by Michael Fenga
Silver Creamer (c. 1936) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071158/silver-creamer-c-1936-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Flying Japanese crane computer wallpaper, traditional animal illustration, editable design
Flying Japanese crane computer wallpaper, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042202/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView license
Cock Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
Cock Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065152/cock-weather-vane-c-1936-rollington-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926894/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView license
Silver Teapot (1935/1942) by Clayton Braun
Silver Teapot (1935/1942) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063188/silver-teapot-19351942-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Flying Japanese crane computer wallpaper, traditional animal illustration, editable design
Flying Japanese crane computer wallpaper, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037860/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView license
Jar (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Jar (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066636/jar-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Flying Japanese crane computer wallpaper, traditional animal illustration, editable design
Flying Japanese crane computer wallpaper, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9038009/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071948/sugar-bowl-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license