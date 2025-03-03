Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartpublic domaindrawingswomanadultweddingsilverSilver Teapot (c. 1936) by Clayton BraunOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 861 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2939 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWomen’s essentials Instagram post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21380063/image-flowers-aesthetic-faceView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1936) by Clayton Braunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071532/silver-teapot-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533302/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1936) by Clayton Braunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071569/silver-teapot-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSilver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Clayton Braunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071437/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1936) by Clayton Braunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071526/silver-teapot-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Teapot (1935/1942) by Clayton Braunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063188/silver-teapot-19351942-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Teapot (1935/1942) by Clayton Braunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063175/silver-teapot-19351942-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071543/silver-teapot-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseTeapot (c. 1936) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072076/teapot-c-1936-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1936) by Clayton Braunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071546/silver-teapot-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071540/silver-teapot-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licensePewter Tea Set (c. 1936) by Beulah Bradleighhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067815/pewter-tea-set-c-1936-beulah-bradleighFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1936) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071584/silver-teapot-c-1936-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Teapot and Tray (c. 1936) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071593/silver-teapot-and-tray-c-1936-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691466/vintage-book-lover-background-editable-beige-grid-pattern-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1936) by Hans Westendorffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071541/silver-teapot-c-1936-hans-westendorffFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499709/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071557/silver-teapot-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseSplash poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071563/silver-teapot-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseWalter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715575/walter-cranes-valentine-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1936) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071591/silver-teapot-c-1936-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12532061/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSilver Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Simon Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071150/silver-coffee-pot-c-1936-simon-weissFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower goddess sticker, art nouveau style, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697997/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071539/silver-teapot-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511323/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1936) by S Brodskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071590/silver-teapot-c-1936-brodskyFree Image from public domain license