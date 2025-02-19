Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagewatering canillustration teapotartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationsketchSilver Teapot with Tray (c. 1936) by Giacinto CapelliOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 954 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3255 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable black drip kettle mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11312554/editable-black-drip-kettle-mockupView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1936) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071567/silver-teapot-c-1936-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1936) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071549/silver-teapot-c-1936-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseBlack drip kettle mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11320986/black-drip-kettle-mockup-editable-designView licenseSilver Teapot (1936) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071564/silver-teapot-1936-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseWater plants poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379121/water-plants-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJar (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087876/jar-c-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licensePositive growth quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730093/positive-growth-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseSilver Porringer (c. 1936) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071300/silver-porringer-c-1936-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseAfternoon tea deal Instagram post template, editable design in orange toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092525/afternoon-tea-deal-instagram-post-template-editable-design-orange-tonesView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089359/crock-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseBloom where you are planted Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730166/bloom-where-you-are-planted-instagram-post-templateView licensePewter Teapot (c. 1936) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067819/pewter-teapot-c-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseGardening tools poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379101/gardening-tools-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071478/silver-tankard-c-1936-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseCafe & Bistro logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952793/cafe-bistro-logo-template-editable-textView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1936) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071591/silver-teapot-c-1936-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseCafe logo template, editable business branding text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12692697/cafe-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView licenseButter Churn (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089048/butter-churn-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseCafe logo template, editable business branding text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695666/cafe-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView licenseSilver Tray (c. 1936) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071604/silver-tray-c-1936-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseCafe & Bistro logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959907/cafe-bistro-logo-template-editable-textView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1936) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071548/silver-teapot-c-1936-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseLoneliness quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685553/loneliness-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePot (1941) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087938/pot-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor mug and jug design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239376/watercolor-mug-and-jug-design-element-set-editable-designView licensePa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067348/pa-german-coffee-pot-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseYou are my forever mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403695/you-are-forever-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseVase (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082136/vase-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseHand watering flower background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684498/hand-watering-flower-background-editable-designView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084240/pitcher-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseHand watering flower phone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684497/hand-watering-flower-phone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseWater or Wine Keg (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087109/water-wine-keg-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseHand watering flower background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8653704/hand-watering-flower-background-editable-designView licenseJar (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086169/jar-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseHand watering flower phone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8653013/hand-watering-flower-phone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseSilver Waste Bowl (c. 1936) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071622/silver-waste-bowl-c-1936-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseCafe logo template, editable business branding text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695668/cafe-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView licenseSilver Bowl (c. 1936) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071082/silver-bowl-c-1936-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license