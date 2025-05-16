rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Slip Cup (c. 1936) by Hedwig Emanuel
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolorpublic domainfoodpaintingsphoto
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Jar with Cover (c. 1936) by Hedwig Emanuel
Jar with Cover (c. 1936) by Hedwig Emanuel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066689/jar-with-cover-c-1936-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Hat (c. 1936) by Hedwig Emanuel
Hat (c. 1936) by Hedwig Emanuel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066330/hat-c-1936-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dough Trough (c. 1939) by Hedwig Emanuel
Dough Trough (c. 1939) by Hedwig Emanuel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083357/dough-trough-c-1939-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800614/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Design (1935/1942) by Hedwig Emanuel
Design (1935/1942) by Hedwig Emanuel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060028/design-19351942-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877959/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (1935/1942) by Hedwig Emanuel
Pitcher (1935/1942) by Hedwig Emanuel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069433/pitcher-19351942-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203496/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Powder Horn (c. 1936) by John Fisk
Powder Horn (c. 1936) by John Fisk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068055/powder-horn-c-1936-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878013/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Dolphin Candlestick (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Dolphin Candlestick (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065576/dolphin-candlestick-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878085/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Hand Puppet "Punch" (c. 1936) by William Kerby
Hand Puppet "Punch" (c. 1936) by William Kerby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066283/hand-puppet-punch-c-1936-william-kerbyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800362/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Liquor Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Liquor Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066979/liquor-bottle-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday png element, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800162/watercolor-birthday-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068209/quilted-bedspread-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain license
Social media campaign Instagram post template, editable text
Social media campaign Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527558/social-media-campaign-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Dish (c. 1936) by William L Antrim
Pa. German Dish (c. 1936) by William L Antrim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067360/pa-german-dish-c-1936-william-antrimFree Image from public domain license
Girls picnic in a park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Girls picnic in a park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389025/girls-picnic-park-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Pa. German Pie Dish (c. 1936) by Max Soltmann
Pa. German Pie Dish (c. 1936) by Max Soltmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067404/pa-german-pie-dish-c-1936-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain license
Digital marketing Instagram post template, editable text
Digital marketing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527553/digital-marketing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lamp (c. 1936) by John Fisk
Lamp (c. 1936) by John Fisk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066915/lamp-c-1936-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license
Black cat, witch's familiar png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Black cat, witch's familiar png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537727/black-cat-witchs-familiar-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Hat (c. 1936) by Hedwig Emanuel
Hat (c. 1936) by Hedwig Emanuel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066326/hat-c-1936-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain license
Black cat, witch's familiar, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Black cat, witch's familiar, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520402/black-cat-witchs-familiar-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Pewter Ewer (c. 1936) by John Dixon
Pewter Ewer (c. 1936) by John Dixon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067650/pewter-ewer-c-1936-john-dixonFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Medicine Bottle (c. 1936) by John Dana
Medicine Bottle (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067110/medicine-bottle-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526489/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Spark Lamp (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Spark Lamp (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071755/spark-lamp-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Woman Churning (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Woman Churning (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072662/woman-churning-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Birthday promotion Instagram post template, editable text
Birthday promotion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894970/birthday-promotion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Blind Man Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by David Ramage
Blind Man Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by David Ramage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064363/blind-man-hand-puppet-c-1936-david-ramageFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pa. German Chalkware Angel Figure (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Chalkware Angel Figure (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067326/pa-german-chalkware-angel-figure-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license