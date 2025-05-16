rawpixel
Slipware Platter (probably 1936) by Fred Weiss
Cafe menu Facebook post template, cute editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18105870/cafe-menu-facebook-post-template-cute-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Desk (probably 1936) by Fred Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065436/desk-probably-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531757/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView license
Two-Handled Crock (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072228/two-handled-crock-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Batter Jar (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064237/batter-jar-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531776/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView license
T-base Candle Stand (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072047/t-base-candle-stand-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic png, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531765/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-png-editable-remixView license
Desk (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065443/desk-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Scrutoir or Butler's Desk (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070722/scrutoir-butlers-desk-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain license
Autumn sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596447/autumn-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Highboy-front and Side Views (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066358/highboy-front-and-side-views-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Four Post Bed (1936) by Fred Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066066/four-post-bed-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain license
Afternoon tea deal Facebook post template, cute editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18105873/afternoon-tea-deal-facebook-post-template-cute-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Phaeton (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067840/phaeton-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain license
Cold pressed juice Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599496/cold-pressed-juice-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bowl (probably 1936) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069930/bowl-probably-1936-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license
Sports club post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633282/sports-club-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Jug (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066701/jug-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Agnes Karlin and Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067910/pie-plate-c-1936-agnes-karlin-and-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498650/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Stoneware Crock (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071895/stoneware-crock-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain license
Have a drink on us Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599532/have-drink-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Creamer (c. 1936) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070159/creamer-c-1936-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license
Tennis classes post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633268/tennis-classes-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Bread Tray (c. 1936) by John Matulis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069992/bread-tray-c-1936-john-matulisFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601182/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1936) by William L Antrim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067426/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1936-william-antrimFree Image from public domain license
Sea turtle plastic pollution illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235251/sea-turtle-plastic-pollution-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Stoneware Vase (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071915/stoneware-vase-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Plate (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070283/plate-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Grocery store Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596712/grocery-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cup Plate (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065365/cup-plate-c-1936-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Cook with love Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596456/cook-with-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Dish (c. 1936) by Jessica Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067363/pa-german-dish-c-1936-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain license