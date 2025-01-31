rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Small Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Thomas Holloway
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmilksugardrinkphoto
Fresh milk Instagram post template
Fresh milk Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828383/fresh-milk-instagram-post-templateView license
Jar (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Jar (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066639/jar-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Healthy boba Instagram post template, editable text
Healthy boba Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11746138/healthy-boba-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071947/sugar-bowl-c-1936-albert-eythFree Image from public domain license
Frappé coffee donut illustration background, dessert digital art editable design
Frappé coffee donut illustration background, dessert digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234975/png-aesthetic-artwork-generatedView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Edward White
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071941/sugar-bowl-c-1936-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Healthy boba Instagram post template, editable social media design
Healthy boba Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650328/healthy-boba-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Charlotte Sperber
Crock (c. 1937) by Charlotte Sperber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074187/crock-c-1937-charlotte-sperberFree Image from public domain license
Cake ingredient element set remix
Cake ingredient element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986679/cake-ingredient-element-set-remixView license
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079514/crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Bubble tea customizable poster template
Bubble tea customizable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8476005/bubble-tea-customizable-poster-templateView license
Teapot (c. 1936) by Thomas Holloway
Teapot (c. 1936) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072072/teapot-c-1936-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license
New drink menu Instagram post template, editable text
New drink menu Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11812496/new-drink-menu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jar (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Jar (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080356/jar-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Cake ingredient element set remix
Cake ingredient element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14985276/cake-ingredient-element-set-remixView license
Christmas Tree Light (c. 1936) by Samuel O Klein
Christmas Tree Light (c. 1936) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065028/christmas-tree-light-c-1936-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Cake ingredient element set remix
Cake ingredient element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982598/cake-ingredient-element-set-remixView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074224/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Cake ingredient element set remix
Cake ingredient element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982333/cake-ingredient-element-set-remixView license
Five Gallon Churn (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
Five Gallon Churn (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074877/five-gallon-churn-c-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Cake ingredient element set remix
Cake ingredient element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982261/cake-ingredient-element-set-remixView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080368/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Cake ingredient element set remix
Cake ingredient element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982597/cake-ingredient-element-set-remixView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071948/sugar-bowl-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Cake ingredient element set remix
Cake ingredient element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986677/cake-ingredient-element-set-remixView license
Fruit Jar (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
Fruit Jar (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083599/fruit-jar-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Cake ingredient element set remix
Cake ingredient element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982334/cake-ingredient-element-set-remixView license
Pewter Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Sidney Liswood
Pewter Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Sidney Liswood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067770/pewter-sugar-bowl-c-1936-sidney-liswoodFree Image from public domain license
Cake ingredient element set remix
Cake ingredient element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14985249/cake-ingredient-element-set-remixView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074208/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Bubble tea Instagram post template, editable design
Bubble tea Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8306941/bubble-tea-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Sugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberg
Sugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071967/sugar-bowl-with-cover-c-1936-zaidenbergFree Image from public domain license
Healthy boba Instagram post template, editable text
Healthy boba Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727201/healthy-boba-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Silver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071437/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Healthy boba Instagram post template, editable text
Healthy boba Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259661/healthy-boba-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jar (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
Jar (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086153/jar-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license
Birthday cake sticker, editable food collage element remix
Birthday cake sticker, editable food collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218611/birthday-cake-sticker-editable-food-collage-element-remixView license
Crock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065286/crock-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Ice cream cafe poster template
Ice cream cafe poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985797/ice-cream-cafe-poster-templateView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071944/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license