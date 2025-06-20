Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartpublic domaindrawingspaintingphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0Snuffer (c. 1936) by Hester DuanyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 926 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3162 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseSnuffer (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071678/snuffer-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSilver Porringer (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071315/silver-porringer-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLamp (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066866/lamp-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseSilver Porringer (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071319/silver-porringer-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLamp (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066879/lamp-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseComb (c. 1939) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083150/comb-c-1939-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSilver Meat Platter (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071240/silver-meat-platter-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSilver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071414/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSilver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071433/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSilver Pepper Pot (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071288/silver-pepper-pot-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSilver Porringer (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071302/silver-porringer-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSilver Bowl (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071096/silver-bowl-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071557/silver-teapot-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseWar history poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseSilver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071413/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSilver Mug (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071235/silver-mug-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseSilver Urn (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071611/silver-urn-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseTrusted heart poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21682264/trusted-heart-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071563/silver-teapot-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseSilver Mug (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071241/silver-mug-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071483/silver-tankard-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseShadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519751/shadows-and-stories-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseSilver Creamer (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071180/silver-creamer-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license