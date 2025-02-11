rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sofa (c. 1936) by Isidore Sovensky
Save
Edit Image
artpublic domaindrawingssofaphotocc0creative commons 0white board
Furniture idea mood board, editable design
Furniture idea mood board, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14844455/furniture-idea-mood-board-editable-designView license
Side Chair (c. 1936) by Isidore Sovensky
Side Chair (c. 1936) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071000/side-chair-c-1936-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Box (c. 1936) by Isidore Sovensky
Box (c. 1936) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069952/box-c-1936-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Furniture idea mood board, editable design
Furniture idea mood board, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835300/furniture-idea-mood-board-editable-designView license
Tall Clock (c. 1936) by Isidore Sovensky
Tall Clock (c. 1936) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072030/tall-clock-c-1936-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Bookshop poster template, editable vintage photography design
Bookshop poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519510/bookshop-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Sofa Table (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
Sofa Table (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084705/sofa-table-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Modern loft interior mood board, editable design
Modern loft interior mood board, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820779/modern-loft-interior-mood-board-editable-designView license
Card Table (c. 1940) by Isidore Sovensky
Card Table (c. 1940) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085502/card-table-c-1940-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Modern loft interior mood board, editable design
Modern loft interior mood board, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820780/modern-loft-interior-mood-board-editable-designView license
Settle-table (c. 1936) by B Holst Grubbe
Settle-table (c. 1936) by B Holst Grubbe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070793/settle-table-c-1936-holst-grubbeFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Sofa (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Sofa (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071676/sofa-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room interior remix
Aesthetic living room interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12815515/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView license
Knife and Spoon Box - Line Drawing (c. 1940) by Isidore Sovensky
Knife and Spoon Box - Line Drawing (c. 1940) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086210/knife-and-spoon-box-line-drawing-c-1940-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083022/chest-drawers-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lowboy (1935/1942) by Isidore Sovensky
Lowboy (1935/1942) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069314/lowboy-19351942-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lowboy (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
Lowboy (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083961/lowboy-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Modern interior design mood board mockup, editable design
Modern interior design mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770553/modern-interior-design-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
Chest with Drawers (c. 1937) by Isidore Sovensky
Chest with Drawers (c. 1937) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073630/chest-with-drawers-c-1937-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Editable hanging frame interior mockup design
Editable hanging frame interior mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12207803/editable-hanging-frame-interior-mockup-designView license
Flatiron Holder (c. 1936) by Isidore Sovensky
Flatiron Holder (c. 1936) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066027/flatiron-holder-c-1936-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Court Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovensky
Court Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074023/court-cupboard-c-1937-lawrence-phillips-and-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Lyre Clock (c. 1938) by Isidore Sovensky
Lyre Clock (c. 1938) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080551/lyre-clock-c-1938-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912225/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView license
Hitchcock Chair (c. 1936) by Robert Brigadier
Hitchcock Chair (c. 1936) by Robert Brigadier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066374/hitchcock-chair-c-1936-robert-brigadierFree Image from public domain license
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dress (Pattern) (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
Dress (Pattern) (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065801/dress-pattern-c-1936-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license
Stationary and accessories brand poster template, editable vintage photography design
Stationary and accessories brand poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21453344/image-star-border-paperView license
Hitchcock Chair (c. 1936) by Robert Brigadier
Hitchcock Chair (c. 1936) by Robert Brigadier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066371/hitchcock-chair-c-1936-robert-brigadierFree Image from public domain license
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912290/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView license
Tip Table (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Tip Table (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063520/tip-table-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic editable mood board
Aesthetic editable mood board
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662607/aesthetic-editable-mood-boardView license
Pembroke Table (1935/1942) by J F Rust
Pembroke Table (1935/1942) by J F Rust
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061612/pembroke-table-19351942-rustFree Image from public domain license