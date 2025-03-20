Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbenchsofaphotoSofa (1936) by Henry BlonkenfeldOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 918 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3134 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Florence Choatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071725/sofa-c-1936-florence-choateFree Image from public domain licenseAn empty room Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887555/empty-room-instagram-post-templateView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Donald Donovan and Albert Goldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071695/sofa-c-1936-donald-donovan-and-albert-goldFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239352/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseSofa (1936) by Anna Aloisihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071704/sofa-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain licensePublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSofa (Empire) (1936) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071735/sofa-empire-1936-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room sale Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986068/living-room-sale-facebook-post-templateView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071731/sofa-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photo frame Japandi interior mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139656/editable-photo-frame-japandi-interior-mockupView licenseSettee (c. 1936) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070770/settee-c-1936-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial leather armchair mockup, editable loft furniture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790919/industrial-leather-armchair-mockup-editable-loft-furniture-designView licenseSettee (c. 1936) by Florence Hustonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070761/settee-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold elegant frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15408984/editable-gold-elegant-frame-mockupView licenseSofa (c. 1937) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077320/sofa-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071712/sofa-c-1936-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239350/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseSleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071641/sleigh-bed-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable minimal frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409591/editable-minimal-frame-mockupView licenseSofa (1935/1942) by Carl Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063263/sofa-19351942-carl-weissFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSofa (1936) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071690/sofa-1936-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseSofa (Sheraton) (1935/1942) by Simon Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063288/sofa-sheraton-19351942-simon-weissFree Image from public domain licenseFather playing with toddler son, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531220/father-playing-with-toddler-son-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071698/sofa-c-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseDuncan Phyfe Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074613/duncan-phyfe-sofa-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView licenseSofa (c. 1937) by Bernard Gussowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077318/sofa-c-1937-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain licenseNatural joy quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453271/natural-joy-quote-poster-templateView licenseSettee (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070747/settee-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465398/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSofa (1942) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088682/sofa-1942-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseSenior care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528410/senior-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMission Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067201/mission-bench-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613411/cartoon-jogging-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseSofa (1935/1942) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063268/sofa-19351942-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license