rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sofa (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingssofaphotoantique
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Toy Trunk (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Toy Trunk (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072185/toy-trunk-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Purse (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Purse (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068129/purse-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
20th century fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
20th century fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082088/20th-century-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hand Glass (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Hand Glass (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066281/hand-glass-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239352/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Grandfather's Clock (Old Pine) (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Grandfather's Clock (Old Pine) (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066206/grandfathers-clock-old-pine-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Living room sale Facebook post template
Living room sale Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986068/living-room-sale-facebook-post-templateView license
Ansonia Clock (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Ansonia Clock (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064089/ansonia-clock-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion & home background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage fashion & home background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059770/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView license
Pin Cushion (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Pin Cushion (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070212/pin-cushion-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
20th century fashion pink background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
20th century fashion pink background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072384/png-20th-century-aesthetic-collage-remix-americanView license
Bowl: "Sinking of the Maine" (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Bowl: "Sinking of the Maine" (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069945/bowl-sinking-the-maine-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion & home collage, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage fashion & home collage, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059771/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView license
Sheraton Table (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Sheraton Table (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070948/sheraton-table-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion & home collage, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage fashion & home collage, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059407/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView license
Small Rush Bottom Chair (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Small Rush Bottom Chair (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071655/small-rush-bottom-chair-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
20th century fashion off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
20th century fashion off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072355/png-20th-century-aesthetic-collage-remix-americanView license
Sofa (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Sofa (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071720/sofa-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
20th century fashion collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
20th century fashion collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056540/png-20th-century-aesthetic-collage-remix-americanView license
Two Drawer Stand (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Two Drawer Stand (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072220/two-drawer-stand-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
20th century fashion collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
20th century fashion collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072367/png-20th-century-aesthetic-collage-remix-americanView license
Handmade Embroidery (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Handmade Embroidery (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066278/handmade-embroidery-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion & home background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage fashion & home background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055912/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView license
Hand Blocked Chintz (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Hand Blocked Chintz (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066259/hand-blocked-chintz-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold elegant frame mockup
Editable gold elegant frame mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15408984/editable-gold-elegant-frame-mockupView license
Fiddle-back Chair (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
Fiddle-back Chair (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074736/fiddle-back-chair-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion & home desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage fashion & home desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067287/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView license
Sewing Apron (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
Sewing Apron (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084539/sewing-apron-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion & home desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage fashion & home desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067289/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView license
Wrap (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Wrap (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072724/wrap-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair
Baroque armchair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996509/baroque-armchairView license
Ball Dress (c. 1938) by Edith Magnette
Ball Dress (c. 1938) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078545/ball-dress-c-1938-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian furniture, home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian furniture, home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057789/editable-victorian-furniture-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Drawer Stand (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Two Drawer Stand (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072219/two-drawer-stand-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Vintage sitting room , editable oil painting
Vintage sitting room , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790401/vintage-sitting-room-editable-oil-paintingView license
Quilt (c. 1931) by Edith Magnette
Quilt (c. 1931) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058681/quilt-c-1931-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Vintage sitting room , editable oil painting
Vintage sitting room , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785595/vintage-sitting-room-editable-oil-paintingView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1941) by Edith Magnette
Woven Coverlet (c. 1941) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088450/woven-coverlet-c-1941-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license