Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingssofaphotoantiqueSofa (c. 1936) by Edith MagnetteOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 891 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3041 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseToy Trunk (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072185/toy-trunk-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licensePurse (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068129/purse-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license20th century fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082088/20th-century-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHand Glass (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066281/hand-glass-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239352/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseGrandfather's Clock (Old Pine) (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066206/grandfathers-clock-old-pine-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room sale Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986068/living-room-sale-facebook-post-templateView licenseAnsonia Clock (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064089/ansonia-clock-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion & home background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059770/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView licensePin Cushion (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070212/pin-cushion-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license20th century fashion pink background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072384/png-20th-century-aesthetic-collage-remix-americanView licenseBowl: "Sinking of the Maine" (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069945/bowl-sinking-the-maine-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion & home collage, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059771/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView licenseSheraton Table (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070948/sheraton-table-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion & home collage, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059407/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView licenseSmall Rush Bottom Chair (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071655/small-rush-bottom-chair-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license20th century fashion off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072355/png-20th-century-aesthetic-collage-remix-americanView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071720/sofa-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license20th century fashion collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056540/png-20th-century-aesthetic-collage-remix-americanView licenseTwo Drawer Stand (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072220/two-drawer-stand-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license20th century fashion collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072367/png-20th-century-aesthetic-collage-remix-americanView licenseHandmade Embroidery (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066278/handmade-embroidery-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion & home background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055912/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView licenseHand Blocked Chintz (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066259/hand-blocked-chintz-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold elegant frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15408984/editable-gold-elegant-frame-mockupView licenseFiddle-back Chair (c. 1937) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074736/fiddle-back-chair-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion & home desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067287/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView licenseSewing Apron (c. 1939) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084539/sewing-apron-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion & home desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067289/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView licenseWrap (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072724/wrap-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996509/baroque-armchairView licenseBall Dress (c. 1938) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078545/ball-dress-c-1938-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian furniture, home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057789/editable-victorian-furniture-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Drawer Stand (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072219/two-drawer-stand-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sitting room , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790401/vintage-sitting-room-editable-oil-paintingView licenseQuilt (c. 1931) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058681/quilt-c-1931-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sitting room , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785595/vintage-sitting-room-editable-oil-paintingView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1941) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088450/woven-coverlet-c-1941-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license