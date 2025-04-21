Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartfurniturepublic domaindrawingssofaphotoSofa (c. 1936) by Edith MagnetteOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 890 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3038 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarThoughtful womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913323/thoughtful-womanView licenseTwo Drawer Stand (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072219/two-drawer-stand-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseModern living blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463651/modern-living-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOval Table Drop Leaf (1935/1942) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061413/oval-table-drop-leaf-19351942-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room scene mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670403/minimal-living-room-scene-mockup-editable-designView licenseSmall Rush Bottom Chair (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071655/small-rush-bottom-chair-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071676/sofa-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071715/sofa-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSheraton Table (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070948/sheraton-table-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licensebest selling sofa Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039339/best-selling-sofa-facebook-post-templateView licenseTall Clock (c. 1936) by Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072030/tall-clock-c-1936-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseNeed to talk Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14874927/need-talk-instagram-post-templateView licenseChair (1935/1942) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069120/chair-19351942-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license3D food delivery lifestyle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715519/food-delivery-lifestyle-remix-editable-designView licenseFiddle-back Chair (c. 1937) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074737/fiddle-back-chair-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseSlow life blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461464/slow-life-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Drawer Stand (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072220/two-drawer-stand-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using tablet, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891625/senior-couple-using-tablet-editable-designView licenseHandmade Embroidery (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066278/handmade-embroidery-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseEditable living room frame mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15189596/editable-living-room-frame-mockup-designView licenseGrandfather's Clock (Old Pine) (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066206/grandfathers-clock-old-pine-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseBest selling sofa Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478251/best-selling-sofa-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePier Table (c. 1936) by John Garayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067928/pier-table-c-1936-john-garayFree Image from public domain licenseEditable smart TV screen mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914409/editable-smart-screen-mockup-designView licenseTable (Occassional) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072015/table-occassional-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine mockup, woman with coffee cuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388411/magazine-mockup-woman-with-coffee-cupView licenseToy Trunk (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072185/toy-trunk-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseOval badge mockup element, editable geometric shape designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12729088/oval-badge-mockup-element-editable-geometric-shape-designView licenseDoll Chair (c. 1936) by Julie C Brushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065556/doll-chair-c-1936-julie-brushFree Image from public domain licenseinterior item Instagram post template, editable mid century modern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18581227/interior-item-instagram-post-template-editable-mid-century-modern-designView licenseFiddle-back Chair (c. 1937) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074736/fiddle-back-chair-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, aesthetic home decorationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7397307/picture-frame-mockup-aesthetic-home-decorationsView licenseBox (c. 1936) by Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069952/box-c-1936-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseYellow modern sofa element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001439/yellow-modern-sofa-element-set-editable-designView licensePurse (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068129/purse-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic grid photo collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12431143/customizable-aesthetic-grid-photo-collageView licenseChild's Desk (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073653/childs-desk-c-1937-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license