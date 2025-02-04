rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sofa (1936) by Frank Wenger
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairsofaphoto
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239352/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Sofa (c. 1936) by Frank Wenger
Sofa (c. 1936) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071698/sofa-c-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239350/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Sofa (1935/1942) by Frank Wenger
Sofa (1935/1942) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063265/sofa-19351942-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Side Chair (c. 1940) by Frank Wenger
Side Chair (c. 1940) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086719/side-chair-c-1940-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Side Chair (1936) by Frank Wenger
Side Chair (1936) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071013/side-chair-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room interior remix
Aesthetic living room interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView license
Armchair (1936) by Frank Wenger
Armchair (1936) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064159/armchair-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987799/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Drop Leaf Table (1936) by Frank Wenger
Drop Leaf Table (1936) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065828/drop-leaf-table-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990052/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Side Chair (c. 1936) by Frank Wenger
Side Chair (c. 1936) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070988/side-chair-c-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986637/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Queen Ann Sofa (c. 1953) by Florence Neal
Queen Ann Sofa (c. 1953) by Florence Neal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088882/queen-ann-sofa-c-1953-florence-nealFree Image from public domain license
Living room sale Facebook post template
Living room sale Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986068/living-room-sale-facebook-post-templateView license
Sofa (1936) by Anna Aloisi
Sofa (1936) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071704/sofa-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
Yellow modern sofa element set, editable design
Yellow modern sofa element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001439/yellow-modern-sofa-element-set-editable-designView license
Desk (1936) by Frank Wenger
Desk (1936) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065444/desk-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Rattan chair element set remix
Rattan chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986849/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView license
Desk (1936) by Frank Wenger
Desk (1936) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065435/desk-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Minimal beanbag element set, editable design
Minimal beanbag element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998835/minimal-beanbag-element-set-editable-designView license
Low Boy (c. 1940) by Frank Wenger
Low Boy (c. 1940) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086294/low-boy-c-1940-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986651/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Armchair (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
Armchair (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072867/armchair-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Rattan chair element set remix
Rattan chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986831/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083018/chest-drawers-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990019/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Desk (1936) by Frank Wenger
Desk (1936) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065441/desk-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Black armchair element set remix
Black armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989986/black-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Desk (1936) by Frank Wenger
Desk (1936) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065462/desk-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986650/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Chair (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Chair (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064850/chair-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Rattan chair element set remix
Rattan chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986641/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView license
Doll Sofa (c. 1936) by Julie C Brush
Doll Sofa (c. 1936) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065582/doll-sofa-c-1936-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14984729/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Shaker Chair (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Shaker Chair (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070821/shaker-chair-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Rattan chair element set remix
Rattan chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986655/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView license
Armchair (c. 1936) by Charles Squires
Armchair (c. 1936) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064142/armchair-c-1936-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license