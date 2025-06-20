rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Soup Pot (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Save
Edit Image
artpublic domainpaintingsbucketphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Oyster Shaped Flask (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Oyster Shaped Flask (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067311/oyster-shaped-flask-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Table (Occassional) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Table (Occassional) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072015/table-occassional-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Latch Plate (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Latch Plate (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066939/latch-plate-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Quilt (Detail) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Quilt (Detail) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068171/quilt-detail-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pickle Jar (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
Pickle Jar (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084226/pickle-jar-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Fireplace Kettle (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Fireplace Kettle (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065964/fireplace-kettle-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Table (Occasional) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Table (Occasional) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072009/table-occasional-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pitcher (1938) by Francis Law Durand
Pitcher (1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081054/pitcher-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shaker Chair (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Shaker Chair (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070821/shaker-chair-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage coffee server design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage coffee server design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059166/editable-vintage-coffee-server-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Candy Container (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Candy Container (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073382/candy-container-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Stage Office Sign (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Stage Office Sign (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077383/stage-office-sign-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pewter Fluid Lamp (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Pewter Fluid Lamp (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067660/pewter-fluid-lamp-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chair (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Chair (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064850/chair-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Stage Office Sign (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Stage Office Sign (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077364/stage-office-sign-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070244/pitcher-c-1936-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Teapot (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
Teapot (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072069/teapot-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Child's (living room) Chair (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Child's (living room) Chair (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073635/childs-living-room-chair-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Teapot (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
Teapot (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072073/teapot-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Vintage coffee server, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage coffee server, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057915/vintage-coffee-server-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Cutting
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071945/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license
Nature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography design
Nature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21465622/nature-and-structure-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Iron Pot and Pot Hooks (c. 1937) by Charles Goodwin
Iron Pot and Pot Hooks (c. 1937) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075367/iron-pot-and-pot-hooks-c-1937-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license