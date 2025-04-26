rawpixel
South Wall of "Governor's Room" at Mission (1936) by N H Yeckley
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Side Altar, San Luis Rey Mission (1936) by Howard H Sherman
Picture frame mockup, wall decor, editable design
Shell Top Doorway San Luis Rey Mission (1936) by Howard H Sherman
Street wall editable mockup
Restoration Drawing: Main Doorway & Arch to Mission House (1936) by Robert W R Taylor
Watercolor mansion, editable remix design
Baptismal Font at San Luis Rey Mission Church (1936) by Howard H Sherman
Welcome February blog banner template
Window in Choir Loft Looking South San Luis Rey Mission (1936) by Howard H Sherman
Watercolor mansion, editable remix design
Restoration Drawing: Wall Decoration over Doorway, Facade of Mission House (1936) by Robert W R Taylor
Winter snow party Instagram post template
Reredos-Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Dougan
Let it snow poster template and design
Half-canopy Carved Bed (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
Watercolor building window png element, editable remix design
Wall Painting (1936) by Robert W R Taylor
Watercolor building window, editable remix design
Wall Painting (Reredos) (1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Watercolor building window mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Architectural Ornament (c. 1936) by William Kerby
Good morning poster template, editable text and design
Restoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Abroad travel tips Instagram post template, editable text
Wall Painting and Niche: Restoration Drawing (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
Watercolor mansion, editable remix design
Wall Painting: Restoration Drawing (1940) by Edith Towner
Watercolor building window mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Restoration Drawing Wall Painting and Door, Facade Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Watercolor building window, editable remix design
Restoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway, Facade of Mission-House (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Watercolor building window, editable remix design
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
Watercolor building window, editable remix design
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Editable watercolor mansion in countryside, desktop wallpaper design
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1936) by Burton Ewing
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Trestle Table (1936) by Fletcher Hanks
