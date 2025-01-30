Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbenchsofaphotoantiqueSofa (c. 1936) by Herman BaderOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 896 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3059 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Florence Choatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071725/sofa-c-1936-florence-choateFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseSettee (c. 1936) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070770/settee-c-1936-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseAn empty room Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887555/empty-room-instagram-post-templateView licenseSettee (c. 1936) by Florence Hustonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070761/settee-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license20th century fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082088/20th-century-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Donald Donovan and Albert Goldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071695/sofa-c-1936-donald-donovan-and-albert-goldFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseSofa (Empire) (1936) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071735/sofa-empire-1936-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licensePublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSofa (1936) by Henry Blonkenfeldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071710/sofa-1936-henry-blonkenfeldFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photo frame Japandi interior mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139656/editable-photo-frame-japandi-interior-mockupView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071698/sofa-c-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial leather armchair mockup, editable loft furniture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790919/industrial-leather-armchair-mockup-editable-loft-furniture-designView licenseSleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071641/sleigh-bed-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license20th century fashion off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072355/png-20th-century-aesthetic-collage-remix-americanView licenseSofa (c. 1937) by Bernard Gussowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077318/sofa-c-1937-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion & home background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055912/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView licenseDuncan Phyfe Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074613/duncan-phyfe-sofa-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license20th century fashion pink background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072384/png-20th-century-aesthetic-collage-remix-americanView licenseSettee (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070747/settee-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion & home background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059770/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView licenseBench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064294/bench-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license20th century fashion collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056540/png-20th-century-aesthetic-collage-remix-americanView licenseSettee Couch (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070794/settee-couch-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license20th century fashion collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072367/png-20th-century-aesthetic-collage-remix-americanView licenseSettee-Sofa (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076905/settee-sofa-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion & home collage, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059407/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView licenseSofa (1936) by Anna Aloisihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071704/sofa-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion & home collage, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059771/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView licenseSofa (c. 1937) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077320/sofa-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion & home desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067287/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView licenseSofa (1935/1942) by Carl Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063263/sofa-19351942-carl-weissFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion & home desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067289/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView licenseDesign on Back of Hitchcock Chair (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065439/design-back-hitchcock-chair-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996509/baroque-armchairView licenseSettee, Walnut (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076913/settee-walnut-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold elegant frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15408984/editable-gold-elegant-frame-mockupView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071712/sofa-c-1936-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain license