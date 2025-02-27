Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsbenchsofaSofa (Empire) (1936) by American 20th CenturyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 948 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3237 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAn empty room Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887555/empty-room-instagram-post-templateView licenseSofa (c. 1940) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086799/sofa-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseSofa (1936) by Anna Aloisihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071704/sofa-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room sale Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986068/living-room-sale-facebook-post-templateView licenseSettee (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069578/settee-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold elegant frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15408984/editable-gold-elegant-frame-mockupView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071698/sofa-c-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial leather armchair mockup, editable loft furniture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790919/industrial-leather-armchair-mockup-editable-loft-furniture-designView licenseSofa (c. 1937) by Bernard Gussowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077318/sofa-c-1937-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseSheraton Painted Three-Back Settee (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062885/sheraton-painted-three-back-settee-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license3D cat in living room, interior editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454272/cat-living-room-interior-editable-remixView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Florence Choatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071725/sofa-c-1936-florence-choateFree Image from public domain license3D minimal living room, interior editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397295/minimal-living-room-interior-editable-remixView licenseArmchair (1936) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064164/armchair-1936-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071731/sofa-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room background, minimal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8528284/aesthetic-living-room-background-minimal-designView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071712/sofa-c-1936-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room background, minimal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8527971/aesthetic-living-room-background-minimal-designView licenseSofa (1936) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071690/sofa-1936-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseSettee (1936) by John Dieterichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070763/settee-1936-john-dieterichFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070239/pitcher-c-1936-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licenseTable (Lyre Pedestal) (c. 1939) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084856/table-lyre-pedestal-c-1939-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15404974/editable-elegant-frame-mockupView licenseJar (c. 1936) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066670/jar-c-1936-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseLuana aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20510082/luana-aesthetic-home-interior-template-for-instagram-story-editable-designView licenseRectangular Serving Table (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062539/rectangular-serving-table-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom interior mockup, editable wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView licenseEmpire Wedding Dress (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060417/empire-wedding-dress-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable restaurant frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15403686/editable-restaurant-frame-mockupView licenseSofa (1936) by Henry Blonkenfeldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071710/sofa-1936-henry-blonkenfeldFree Image from public domain licenseBlissful home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView licenseSofa (1942) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088682/sofa-1942-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licensePet-friendly decor, editable interior mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702235/pet-friendly-decor-editable-interior-mockupView licenseCard Table (c. 1936) by Florence Nealhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064626/card-table-c-1936-florence-nealFree Image from public domain license