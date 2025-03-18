Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsjewelryphotospoonantiqueSouvenir Spoon (c. 1936) by Ellen DuncanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1004 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3428 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEarrings and Pendant (c. 1936) by Charles Enjoianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065851/earrings-and-pendant-c-1936-charles-enjoianFree Image from public domain licenseDinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSword Pin (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071975/sword-pin-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseThrift store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWatch Fob (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072468/watch-fob-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059440/vintage-glassware-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMarble Mosaic Floor (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067063/marble-mosaic-floor-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057944/vintage-glassware-set-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068159/quilt-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseMarble Mosaic Wall (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067080/marble-mosaic-wall-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePatchwork Quilt and Detail (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067555/patchwork-quilt-and-detail-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWatch, Frame and Case (c. 1936) by Harry G Aberdeenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072471/watch-frame-and-case-c-1936-harry-aberdeenFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licensePewter Toy Porringer (c. 1936) by Fred Petersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067813/pewter-toy-porringer-c-1936-fred-petersonFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseMourning Pendants (c. 1936) by William P Shearwoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067211/mourning-pendants-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseSeal Ring (c. 1936) by William P Shearwoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070723/seal-ring-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1936) by Vincent Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068059/powder-horn-c-1936-vincent-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseMosaic Pattern in Doorstep (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067202/mosaic-pattern-doorstep-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBrooch and Earrings (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070033/brooch-and-earrings-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1937) by David P Willoughbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076539/powder-horn-c-1937-david-willoughbyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseWall Hat Rack (c. 1937) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077921/wall-hat-rack-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseBrooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070019/brooch-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseSmall Cup and Saucer (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077273/small-cup-and-saucer-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseDetail - Top of Confessional (c. 1937) by Randolph F Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074337/detail-top-confessional-c-1937-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseLocket (c. 1937) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075734/locket-c-1937-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license