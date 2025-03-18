rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Souvenir Spoon (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsjewelryphotospoonantique
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Earrings and Pendant (c. 1936) by Charles Enjoian
Earrings and Pendant (c. 1936) by Charles Enjoian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065851/earrings-and-pendant-c-1936-charles-enjoianFree Image from public domain license
Dinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable text
Dinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sword Pin (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
Sword Pin (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071975/sword-pin-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Thrift store Instagram post template, editable text
Thrift store Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Watch Fob (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
Watch Fob (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072468/watch-fob-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059440/vintage-glassware-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Marble Mosaic Floor (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
Marble Mosaic Floor (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067063/marble-mosaic-floor-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057944/vintage-glassware-set-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068159/quilt-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Marble Mosaic Wall (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
Marble Mosaic Wall (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067080/marble-mosaic-wall-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Patchwork Quilt and Detail (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
Patchwork Quilt and Detail (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067555/patchwork-quilt-and-detail-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Watch, Frame and Case (c. 1936) by Harry G Aberdeen
Watch, Frame and Case (c. 1936) by Harry G Aberdeen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072471/watch-frame-and-case-c-1936-harry-aberdeenFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Pewter Toy Porringer (c. 1936) by Fred Peterson
Pewter Toy Porringer (c. 1936) by Fred Peterson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067813/pewter-toy-porringer-c-1936-fred-petersonFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Mourning Pendants (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
Mourning Pendants (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067211/mourning-pendants-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Seal Ring (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
Seal Ring (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070723/seal-ring-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Powder Horn (c. 1936) by Vincent Murphy
Powder Horn (c. 1936) by Vincent Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068059/powder-horn-c-1936-vincent-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Mosaic Pattern in Doorstep (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
Mosaic Pattern in Doorstep (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067202/mosaic-pattern-doorstep-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070033/brooch-and-earrings-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by David P Willoughby
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by David P Willoughby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076539/powder-horn-c-1937-david-willoughbyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView license
Wall Hat Rack (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Wall Hat Rack (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077921/wall-hat-rack-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Brooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
Brooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070019/brooch-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Small Cup and Saucer (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Small Cup and Saucer (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077273/small-cup-and-saucer-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Detail - Top of Confessional (c. 1937) by Randolph F Miller
Detail - Top of Confessional (c. 1937) by Randolph F Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074337/detail-top-confessional-c-1937-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Locket (c. 1937) by Edward White
Locket (c. 1937) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075734/locket-c-1937-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license